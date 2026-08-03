Jayanagar traders have renewed their demand for the revival of the ₹25 crore Smart Shopping Hub project as the Greater Bengaluru Authority intensifies its footpath clearance drive. Traders are seeking modern market infrastructure and dedicated vending zones.

As the Greater Bengaluru Authority intensifies its drive to remove footpath encroachments across the city, traders in Jayanagar have renewed their demand for the revival of the long-pending ₹25 crore Smart Shopping Hub project. The civic body's enforcement drive is currently underway in key commercial areas, including Malleswaram, Shivajinagar, Jayanagar and National College Road. Street vendors and traders argue that while footpaths are being cleared, the government must also provide a planned and modern space for them to carry out their business.

Why Did the Smart Shopping Hub Project Stall?

The Jayanagar Traders Association (JTA) has urged the state government to revive the proposed ₹25 crore Smart Shopping Hub project.

The project was first proposed in 2017 and received government approval in 2020. However, funding was put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic, delaying its implementation. With the Greater Bengaluru Authority now clearing footpath encroachments, traders have renewed their demand for the project to be revived and implemented.

More than 1,500 traders earn their livelihood across 14 roads in Jayanagar, one of Bengaluru's busiest retail hubs. The area is home to several shopping complexes and attracts more than five lakh visitors, making it an ideal location for a modern shopping hub.

Traders Call for Modern Market Infrastructure

Prakash Mandoth, President of the Jayanagar Traders Association, said Jayanagar has the potential to become one of Bengaluru's premier shopping destinations.

He said established commercial hubs such as Commercial Street and Brigade Road already have modern shopping infrastructure, and Jayanagar deserves similar facilities to strengthen its retail ecosystem.

Demand for Better Facilities

According to traders, Jayanagar attracts more than five lakh visitors, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure and modern market planning.

They have called for the creation of a dedicated vending zone for street vendors and urged the government to focus on upgrading retail markets, just as it has invested in industrial areas and Special Economic Zones.

The demand also comes at a time when several roads in Jayanagar have recently been white-topped and footpath improvement works are underway. Residents and traders have also appealed to the Greater Bengaluru Authority to develop a world-class shopping hub in the area.

Proposed Facilities in the Smart Shopping Hub

The proposed Smart Shopping Hub includes several modern civic and commercial amenities, including:

Public Wi-Fi

Business information centre

CCTV surveillance

'Jayanagar Mitra' helpline

Improved parking facilities

Pedestrian-only access on 10th Main Road

Drinking water facilities

Dedicated cycle tracks

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations

Police outpost

Open-air theatre

The Jayanagar Traders Association believes the project would improve the shopping experience, support local businesses and provide an organised space for traders while helping reduce encroachments on public footpaths.