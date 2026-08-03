Bengaluru-based CEO Vasant Marimuthu shared his ordeal on social media after his landlady demanded a 50% rent increase. Upon his request for a formal agreement, she evicted him with a 30-day notice, sparking a widespread debate online about tenant rights and landlord greed.

An actor and businessman from Bengaluru has criticised his landlord for an outrageous 50% rent increase that led to his expulsion. Teestra Lifestyle's founder and CEO, Vasant Marimuthu, complained about his landlady's "greed" and the unwarranted rent rise on the social media site X.

According to Marimuthu, his landlady has been raising the rent annually by more than 5 to 10%. But she raised the rent by an outrageous fifty percent this year. When the Bengaluru-based founder requested a formal rent agreement, the landlady used the pretext of her sister needing the property to evict him. According to Marimuthu, the landlady only offered him a few months to leave the home where he had spent the previous five years.

“Our landlady has been consistently hiking the rent every tenure (above the normal 5% or 10%) which is the normal - this year when she asked for a 50% hike, I requested her to make a fresh agreement - after a week, she comes back saying she needs the place for her sister moving in and has given us a 30 day notice,” Marimuthu claimed in his X post.

The business owner went on to say in the comments section that the house is in JP Nagar and that he has never had any problems with the residents.

"There was no problem. Rent was paid on time each month, raised by 20% every 11 months, and even today we committed to pay her the rent she was due. We established a deal, and she flipped," he said.

Look At Viral Post

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How Did Social Media React?

A discussion over the morality of rent increases was triggered by the post.

One X user contended in the comments section, "You could call it greed but it is honestly someone choosing to use their leverage."

Another X user claimed that the landlady may be well within her rights to evict tenants with 30 days’ notice. “While a 50% hike seems excessive, if the lease permits termination with 30 days' notice for personal occupation, then the landlady may be acting within the agreement. Unreasonable on the rent hike, but legality and fairness aren't always the same,” the user said.

“It's greed, nothing else. Don't worry, there are many rented houses available. Leave it vacant for a few months. Landlord is the problem. Change the room,” a third user advised.