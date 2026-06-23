A viral talent show video has delighted social media users after two young boys dressed as Iron Man and Spider-Man entertained the audience with their superhero moves. Their mother won widespread praise for helping them with their masks and encouraging the audience to cheer using handmade signs.

A heartwarming talent show performance featuring two young boys dressed as Iron Man and Spider-Man has become a viral favourite on social media. The cheerful clip has left viewers smiling, not only because of the children's superhero moves but also because of their mother's thoughtful support throughout the performance. The video captures a simple family moment that has touched millions, with many calling the mum the true star of the show.

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Mum Steps In to Save the Moment

As the stage curtain opens, the two boys appear in their superhero costumes, ready to perform. However, the younger kid struggle to put on the mask before the routine begins.

Without missing a beat, the mother quickly walks onto the stage to help him wear the masks. And instead of leaving immediately, she stays close to encourage them and ensure everything goes smoothly.

To make the performance even more fun, she holds up two handmade signs reading "Ooooh" and "Aaah". She points them towards the audience, encouraging everyone to cheer and react to each superhero move.

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Audience Cheers Every Move

The crowd happily follows her lead, filling the hall with loud "Ooooh" and "Aaah" reactions as the children perform.

While Spider-Man confidently shows off energetic superhero poses and dance moves, Iron Man becomes the unexpected star by repeatedly striking the same pose with complete confidence. His serious expression and determination only made the performance even funnier, with the audience cheering him on throughout.

The warm support from both the audience and the children's mother appeared to boost the boys' confidence, helping them enjoy every second on stage.

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Even Marvel Joins the Celebration

The heartwarming video became even more special after Marvel Entertainment's instagram handle joined the conversation in the comments. The official Marvel account wrote, "talk about a super mom 🥹", a remark that quickly caught fans' attention and received thousands of likes.

The comment sparked another wave of excitement, with users jokingly asking Marvel to cast the family in a future film. Others urged the studio to give the young Spider-Man a role, while many said the boys and their mother deserved to appear in the next Marvel adventure.

Marvel's unexpected interaction added another memorable moment to the viral story and helped the wholesome performance reach an even wider audience.

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Social Media Loves the Family Moment

The clip has attracted thousands of funny and heartfelt comments online. Many viewers joked that Iron Man had only "one move" but performed it perfectly every time. Others laughed that his "battery had died" or that he was "locked in" from start to finish.

At the same time, countless users praised the mother for turning a simple school talent show into a memorable experience for her children. Many described her as a "Super Mum", saying her encouragement, quick thinking and cheerful energy made the performance even more special.

The viral video is the best example showing how confidence grows when children know someone is always there cheering them on.

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