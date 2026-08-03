Three women police personnel in Bengaluru cared for an eight-month-old baby and rocked him to sleep while his mother appeared for the Civil Police Constable recruitment examination. The heartwarming gesture has won widespread praise after a video of the incident went viral.

A heartwarming act of compassion by Bengaluru police personnel has won widespread appreciation after three women in uniform cared for an eight-month-old baby, allowing his mother to complete her Civil Police Constable recruitment examination without interruption. The touching incident, which took place at an examination centre in Banashankari, has come to symbolise women supporting another woman in her pursuit of a career in the police force.

A video of the officers comforting the child has since gone viral on social media, with many praising their empathy and commitment beyond their official duties.

Mother Travels from Shivamogga to Appear for Recruitment Exam

The incident took place at Sri Krishna Degree College in ITI Layout, Banashankari 3rd Stage, one of the centres conducting the Civil Police Constable recruitment examination.

The candidate, Sunitha, had travelled from Shivamogga with her husband, a farmer, and their eight-month-old son to appear for the examination, hoping to fulfil her dream of joining the Karnataka Police.

Before entering the examination hall at around 10 am, she fed her baby and left him in the care of her husband after he fell asleep.

Baby Wakes Up Looking for His Mother

The child slept for only about 15 minutes before waking up and crying for his mother.

According to the police, Sunitha's husband struggled to calm the baby. As the child continued crying, Police Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar, who was deployed at the examination centre, stepped in and carried the baby in an attempt to comfort him.

Despite trying for nearly 20 minutes, the child remained inconsolable.

Three Women in Uniform Step In

As officials considered calling Sunitha out of the examination hall, women police constables Lakshmi Kannanawadi and Girija, along with Home Guard Vijaya, volunteered to care for the child so that the candidate could continue writing her examination.

The three women tried comforting the baby by carrying him, speaking to him gently and distracting him. When none of these efforts worked, they came up with a simple yet thoughtful solution.

They borrowed a saree from a nearby resident, fashioned it into a makeshift cradle and carefully placed the baby inside. Standing around the cradle, they gently rocked it while singing lullabies.

Their patience and care soon paid off as the baby gradually stopped crying and peacefully fell asleep. One of the women remained beside the child while the others resumed their security duties.

A Mother's Dream Kept Alive

At around 12.15 pm, Sunitha walked out of the examination hall after completing her paper.

She found her son sleeping peacefully under the watchful care of the very police personnel she hopes to one day join.

Moved by the gesture, she thanked the officers, including Police Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar, for ensuring she could complete the examination without having to leave midway.

Police Officers Receive Widespread Appreciation

The incident has received widespread appreciation after a video of the officers caring for the baby circulated widely on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Kona Vamsi Krishna praised the officers for their compassion while carrying out their official responsibilities.

He said he initially assumed the child belonged to one of the police personnel deployed on duty but later learnt that the baby was the son of a recruitment examination candidate.

The senior officer said such acts of kindness strengthen public trust in the police department.

Women Supporting Another Woman's Dream

The officers later said they sincerely hope Sunitha clears the recruitment examination and fulfils her dream of wearing the same uniform they proudly wear today.

For two hours, while one mother focused on pursuing her dream of joining the police force, three women in uniform quietly stepped in to care for her child. Their act of kindness ensured she did not have to choose between motherhood and opportunity, becoming a powerful reminder of how women supporting one another can help turn aspirations into reality.