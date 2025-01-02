Bengaluru: Good news for residents as Namma Metro's Yellow Line to be operational from January 6

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line, connecting Electronics City to Bommasandra, is set to begin operations on January 6th. Initial delays were caused by train unavailability, but production has now been expedited, with the first train arriving in Bengaluru on January 6th and subsequent deliveries planned.

Bengaluru Good news for residents as Namma Metro's Yellow Line to be operational from January 6 gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 5:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

Bengaluru's eagerly anticipated Namma Metro Yellow Line is finally scheduled to go operational on January 6 after enduring many delays and difficulties. This line, which connects Electronics City, a hub for significant corporations like Infosys and Biocon, to Bommasandra via RV Road, is an essential part of the city's metro system.

Tejasvi Surya, a member of the Lok Sabha representing Bengaluru South, declared on Thursday that the first train is prepared and would be sent to Bengaluru during the first week of January. He further explained how Titagarh Rail Systems will be delivering one train initially every month.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Surya wrote: "The main reason for the delay in start of operations is the unavailability of the trains. However, there is some good news finally on this front. Over the last few months, I have been continuously following up with the train manufacturers - Titagarh Rail Systems - to expedite production. Many roadblocks, including VISAs to engineers, were addressed. Titagarh even put up a dedicated line for manufacturing trains for BMRCL."

"We now have the first train ready to be dispatched to Bengaluru on January 6th. Titagarh has committed to deliver the second train by end of January or first week February and the third in April. Thereafter they will deliver 1 train per month and increase to 2 trains per month by September. I have also asked BMRCL to work parallel to get all CMRS approvals in place, to prevent further delays on that count," he added.

Surya added that he has requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to visit the manufacturing plant on January 6 to show a green signal to the train scheduled to leave for Bengaluru. Key stations on this line include bustling hubs like BTM Layout, Silk Board Junction, and Electronic City, promising smoother connectivity for commuters.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong vkp

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong

Karnataka: KPSC errors in re-exam spark outrage; Candidates likely to get grace marks vkp

Karnataka: KPSC errors in re-exam spark outrage; Candidates likely to get grace marks

Karnataka: KSRTC bus fares likely to rise in early 2025 amid financial strain vkp

Karnataka: KSRTC bus fares likely to rise in early 2025 amid financial strain

Bengaluru police seize over 18 kg of Ganja and MDMA powder; 4 arrested in seperate operations vkp

Bengaluru police seize over 18 kg of Ganja and MDMA powder; 4 arrested in seperate operations

Bengaluru gears up for New Year: Buy 3 liquor bottles, get 1 free; Police warn of counterfeit alcohol vkp

Bengaluru gears up for New Year: Buy 3 liquor bottles, get 1 free; Police warn of counterfeit alcohol

Recent Stories

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] NTI

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Top 5 hacks to clean your dirty doormat and restore its fresh look NTI

Top 5 hacks to clean your dirty doormat and restore its fresh look

Unity Software Stock Takes Off Pre-Market Following ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ Cryptic Post: Retail Turns Upbeat

Unity Software Stock Takes Off Pre-Market Following ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ Cryptic Post: Retail Turns Upbeat

SoFi Technologies Stock Falls Pre-Market After Keefe Bruyette Downgrade: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism

SoFi Technologies Stock Falls Pre-Market After Keefe Bruyette Downgrade: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism

Apple Stock Edges Up Despite Analysts’ Lackluster December Quarter Forecasts, China Price Discounting: Retail Mood Remains Sour

Apple Stock Edges Up Despite Analysts’ Lackluster December Quarter Forecasts, China Price Discounting: Retail Mood Remains Sour

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon