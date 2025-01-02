Bengaluru: Good news for residents as Namma Metro's Yellow Line to be operational from January 6

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line, connecting Electronics City to Bommasandra, is set to begin operations on January 6th. Initial delays were caused by train unavailability, but production has now been expedited, with the first train arriving in Bengaluru on January 6th and subsequent deliveries planned.

Bengaluru's eagerly anticipated Namma Metro Yellow Line is finally scheduled to go operational on January 6 after enduring many delays and difficulties. This line, which connects Electronics City, a hub for significant corporations like Infosys and Biocon, to Bommasandra via RV Road, is an essential part of the city's metro system.

Tejasvi Surya, a member of the Lok Sabha representing Bengaluru South, declared on Thursday that the first train is prepared and would be sent to Bengaluru during the first week of January. He further explained how Titagarh Rail Systems will be delivering one train initially every month.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Surya wrote: "The main reason for the delay in start of operations is the unavailability of the trains. However, there is some good news finally on this front. Over the last few months, I have been continuously following up with the train manufacturers - Titagarh Rail Systems - to expedite production. Many roadblocks, including VISAs to engineers, were addressed. Titagarh even put up a dedicated line for manufacturing trains for BMRCL."

"We now have the first train ready to be dispatched to Bengaluru on January 6th. Titagarh has committed to deliver the second train by end of January or first week February and the third in April. Thereafter they will deliver 1 train per month and increase to 2 trains per month by September. I have also asked BMRCL to work parallel to get all CMRS approvals in place, to prevent further delays on that count," he added.

Surya added that he has requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to visit the manufacturing plant on January 6 to show a green signal to the train scheduled to leave for Bengaluru. Key stations on this line include bustling hubs like BTM Layout, Silk Board Junction, and Electronic City, promising smoother connectivity for commuters.

Latest Videos