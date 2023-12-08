Bengaluru faces online money transfer fraud: Rs 50,000 duped in scam

At Ashokanagar police station in Bengaluru, B. Chandra Gowda fell victim to a scam, losing Rs 50,000 to a fraudulent promise of an online transfer. Deceived by a stranger at an ATM, he handed over the cash in exchange for a failed online transaction, leading to a police complaint.

A distressing incident unfolded at the Ashokanagar police station in Bengaluru, where an individual fell victim to a scam, losing Rs 50,000 to a fraudulent act promising an online money transfer.

The victim, identified as B. Chandra Gowda, a resident of Sudha Nagar on Lalbagh Road, was deceived just two days ago while attempting to deposit money at an ATM.



According to police reports, Chandra Gowda, employed in a private company, was at a private bank in Shantinagar on December 5, intending to deposit Rs 50,000 into his company account. It was during this transaction that he encountered a stranger near the ATM.



The unidentified individual approached Chandra Gowda with an urgent plea, stating, 'Sir, I urgently need Rs 50,000 in cash. Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, I'm unable to withdraw money from my account through the ATM. If you provide cash, I'll promptly transfer the equivalent amount online.'

Believing the stranger's appeal to be genuine, Chandra Gowda handed over Rs 50,000. However, after receiving the cash, the stranger vanished without fulfilling the promised online transfer. Realizing the deceit, Chandra Gowda promptly approached the Ashokanagar police station to lodge a complaint.