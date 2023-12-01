Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Online extortion scam: Bengaluru senior loses Rs 1.7 lakh while chatting with Facebook acquaintance

    Sajan, a 69-year-old from Gunjur, fell victim to an online scam after a Facebook chat led to video threats. Coerced by extortionists, he lost Rs 1.5 lakh to prevent an obscene video release. Seeking authorities' help, he filed a complaint against the cybercrime, currently under investigation.

    Online extortion scam: Bengaluru senior loses Rs 1.7 lakh while chatting with Facebook acquaintance vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    A 69-year-old man, identified as Sajan for anonymity, residing near Whitefield in Gunjur, has recently fallen prey to a distressing online scam, resulting in a loss of more than Rs 1.5 lakh. The retired private firm employee shared his chilling experience, urging caution to others after being ensnared in a web of deceit spun by an unknown Facebook acquaintance.

    Sajan's ordeal began innocuously enough when he engaged in conversation with a certain user, 'Komal Sharma' on the social media platform. Their chats took an alarming turn on November 21 when he received persistent video calls from Komal. Initially hesitant, Sajan disconnected the first call, but the relentless ringing pushed him to answer, only to be greeted by a naked woman behaving rudely on the other end.

    Bengaluru fraud scheme uncovered: Mastermind behind Rs 5 crore job scam arrested

    Alarmed and uncomfortable, Sajan swiftly ended the call, warning the caller against further attempts. His plea was met with a chilling response as the woman threatened to expose a recorded video of their interaction on social media unless a sum of money was paid.

    Dismayed and intimidated, Sajan blocked the caller on messenger, hoping to sever ties. However, his peace was short-lived as he soon received menacing calls from two strangers, demanding Rs 76,500 to maintain their silence regarding the video. Fearing disgrace and humiliation, Sajan, under duress, complied with their demand, transferring the amount to an account provided by an individual named Khadeem.

    Karnataka: Here’s how Bengaluru was hit by Rs 40 crore part-time job scam

    The nightmare didn't end there. Another caller demanded Rs 94,000, leveraging the threat of exposing the compromising video. Fearing further torment, Sajan, feeling trapped and afraid, succumbed to the coercion and transferred the sum once more to a person identified as Manake Anjidda.

    Feeling increasingly helpless and tormented by these faceless extortionists, Sajan ultimately decided to seek help from the authorities, complaining about the Indian Penal Code and the Cyber Crime Prevention Act. While sharing his traumatic experience, Sajan expressed his inability to discern the true nature of the video as he believed his photo was manipulated obscenely. An investigating police official confirmed the ongoing probe into the matter, assuring further inquiries into the fraudulent activities that prey upon unsuspecting individuals.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar calls for AI legislative safeguards

    Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar calls for AI legislative safeguards

    'No pending dues from Centre to Karnataka': Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    'No pending dues from Centre to Karnataka': Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Why 15 elephants made from Lantana trees stand majestically outside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha; read this vkp

    Why 15 elephants made from Lantana trees stand majestically outside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha; read this

    Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao points finger at official negligence regarding female foeticide in state vkp

    Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao points finger at official negligence regarding female foeticide in state

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi raises concerns over rice distribution in Karnataka

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi raises concerns over rice distribution in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    iOS 17 1 2 update released Here is how you can upgrade your Apple smartphone gcw

    iOS 17.1.2 update released: Here's how you can upgrade your Apple smartphone

    Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar calls for AI legislative safeguards

    Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar calls for AI legislative safeguards

    Antony Movie Review: Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan's film is a complete mass-action rkn

    Antony Movie Review: Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan's film is a complete mass-action

    cricket Revealed: How New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra almost missed ODI World Cup 2023 in India osf

    Revealed: How New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra almost missed ODI World Cup 2023 in India

    Viral Video: Couple exchange garlands, groom ties mangalsutra around bride's neck in moving train wedding snt

    Viral Video: Couple exchange garlands, groom ties mangalsutra around bride's neck in moving train wedding

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon