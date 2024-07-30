Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru dog meat row: Muslim leader Abdul Razak summoned by Cottonpet police

    The Cottonpet police in Bengaluru intensified the investigation into the mutton mafia case, issuing a notice to Muslim leader Abdul Razak. Allegations surfaced that dog meat was mixed with mutton and sold. Protests led by Hindu activists ensued, resulting in tensions and arrests. Razak will attend the hearing with relevant documents on Wednesday.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 6:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    The investigation into the notorious mutton mafia case in Bengaluru has intensified, with the Cottonpet police issuing a notice to Muslim leader Abdul Razak. Razak, a partner in the meat business, has been called to attend a hearing regarding the case.

    Abdul Razak stated that he would comply with the police notice and appear for questioning on Wednesday. The police have requested that Razak bring along the license and other documents related to his meat sales.

    Hindu activists allege Dog meat supplied to Bengaluru from Rajasthan by train, protest at Yeshwantpur station

    It has been revealed that meat was transported from Rajasthan to Bengaluru three days a week, specifically from Shikhar district to Bengaluru. Allegations have surfaced that meat from other animals was mixed with mutton and sold to unsuspecting customers.

    The controversy began when meat boxes were being moved from a warehouse in Shikhar district to Jaipur railway station and then transported to Bengaluru. A call to Hoysala 37 under Cotton Town police station reported that dog meat was being mixed with mutton in these boxes. Police responded to the back gate of the railway station, where they began their inspection.

    During the inspection, Puneet Kere Halli, a leader of a pro-Hindu organization, arrived at the railway station with his supporters, holding an ice box and shouting slogans. They accused Abdul Razak of selling unfit dog meat. The situation quickly escalated into a heated argument and commotion.

    Bengaluru: BBMP gives good news to animal lovers, eases pet restrictions in apartments; read this

    Puneet Kere Halli was arrested that night for obstructing police duties and taken to the station. However, Hindu organizations expressed their anger, claiming that the police were biased in favour of Abdul Razak because he is a Muslim. They alleged that Razak was not arrested or questioned by the police initially.

    Now, with the notice issued, Abdul Razak is set to attend the hearing on Wednesday with all the necessary documents. 

