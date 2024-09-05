World Cup winner Juan Mata joins Western Sydney Wanderers

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After 16 seasons in Europe, Mata moved to Japan in 2023 and became a Japanese champion in his sole campaign with Vissel Kobe. 

    football Spanish World Cup winner Juan Mata joins A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers scr
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 8:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 8:14 PM IST

    2010 FIFA World Cup winner Juan Mata has joined the seventh club of his career, signing for A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers from Vissel Kobe. The 36-year-old left the Japanese outfit in January, and was without a club for for almost nine months. The midfielder has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the 2014 Asian champions. 

    Mata came through the Real Madrid youth ranks and joined Valencia in 2007. After four successful seasons with Los Che, the midfielder moved to Premier League outfit Chelsea in 2011. The Spaniard spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning the  Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup.

    In 2014, Manchester United signed Mata for a reported fee of USD 42 million. Initially, the playmaker was a key player in Louis van Gaal's side, but then gradually went down the pecking order under different managers and was finally sold to Turkish side Galatasaray for free in 2022.

    He played 16 league matches for Galatasaray and won the 2022-23 Turkish top flight title. Mata then moved to Japan for free and became a Japanese champion in his only season with Vissel Kobe, but played just one match in the entire season. 

    Mata, who made his international debut against Turkey in 2008, played 41 matches for Spain and scored 11 goals. Meanwhile, he was also part for the Spanish side that lifted the World Cup in South Africa and won the 2012 Euro. 

    The 2024-25 A-League season will start next month and Western Sydney Wanderers will take on Sydney FC in their opening fixture on October 19.

