Police using drones to find man who slipped into Udupi’s Arisinagundi waterfalls while posing for reels

In Udupi, Karnataka, a man slipped and fell into Arisinagundi Falls while attempting an Instagram reel. The Kolluru police launched a rescue operation with drones and expert swimmers, but after six days, the man's body remains unfound. The incident serves as a warning against risky behavior near waterfalls during the monsoon.

The monsoon in Karnataka has been receding in the state. However, the destruction created by the rainfall is beyond imaginable. In a recent viral video, a man was seen slipping into the waves of waterfalls in Udupi’s Arisinagundi Falls. He was attempting to pose for an Instagram reel, and his friend was the cameraman.

The rescue operation was launched by the Kolluru police on Monday. Sharath Kumar, the victim of the unfortunate incident had been creating reels and slipped accidentally while standing on a slippery rock beside the falls. The rescue operation is ongoing with the police continuing the search even on Friday.



The police have undertaken the operation to find Sharath’s body through drones, but in vain. His body could not be found by drone too. It has been more than 6 days, and the body is yet to be found by the team.

Sharath and his friend were on a trip to the Arisinagundi waterfalls, near Kollur, Udupi. He was standing at the top of a slippery rock, just before the waterfalls. His friend was shooting Sharath’s video, standing a little far from the rock. While attempting to climb back on the rock, Sharath accidentally slipped into the waterfalls, before vanishing into the gigantic flow of the water.

The unfortunate incident has been recorded on the phone. The video had gone viral, raising an alert among the public not to do such dangerous stunts while visiting waterfalls, especially during monsoon.

The search team consisting of Kolluru police, Forest department staff, Fire department staff, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), experts swimmers and the locals have been part of the operation. The surge in rainfall in the region had stopped the operation temporarily. However, his body has not been found by the team, even after so many attempts.