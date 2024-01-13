Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police raided Bengaluru Turf Club booking counters, seizing over Rs 3.47 crore amid accusations of GST evasion and ticket overpricing. The operation, prompted by complaints of customers being shortchanged, focused on uncovering fraud related to GST non-payment. Notable entities affected include AA Associates, Neelkanth, Meghna Enterprises, and others. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police raided the booking counters at the Bengaluru Turf Club, resulting in the seizure of over Rs 3 crore 47 lakh in cash. The operation was launched in response to accusations of GST evasion and the sale of tickets at inflated prices.

    The CCB's action comes on the heels of mounting complaints against the government, alleging that customers were being shortchanged due to the issuance of tickets at lower values. The focus of the raid was primarily on uncovering instances of fraud related to non-payment of GST and the deliberate overpricing of tickets, leading to the lockdown of the implicated booking counters.

    The CCB deployed additional security personnel to accompany each targeted counter during the raid, ensuring a thorough investigation. In the course of the operation, a substantial sum of Rs 3 crore 47 lakh was confiscated by the police.

    The list of affected counters includes several prominent entities:
    - AA Associates, Samrat and Co.
    - Neelkanth, Metro Associates, Shetty Associates
    - Meghna Enterprises, Manju Associates
    - Maruti Enterprises, Aditya Enterprises,
    - Paras and Co, Banashankari Enterprises
    - Srihari Enterprises, Tejaswini Enterprises
    - Surya and Co, HNS and Co, Sai Ratan, Vikrant Enterprises,
    - Nirmal and Co, Sriram Enterprises,
    - Chamundeshwari Enterprises, RR Enterprises
    - ROYAL ENTP, RK ENTERPRISES
    - Sriwari and Company, Karthik and Company

    The CCB police also conducted checks at Amruthaya counters as part of their ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with legal and financial regulations.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
