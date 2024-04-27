Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Chido Martin Obi, Arsenal's record-setting U18 wonderkid who scored 7 goals against Norwich City?

    With speculation rife that Arsenal may be in the market for a striker this summer, one of their budding talents is making waves with a scoring streak. Meet 16-year-old Chido Martin Obi, already making his mark with the Gunners' Under-18s squad. 

    football Who is Chido Martin Obi, Arsenal's record-setting U18 wonderkid who scored 7 goals against Norwich City snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

    With speculation rife that Arsenal may be in the market for a striker this summer, one of their budding talents is making waves with a scoring streak. Meet 16-year-old Chido Martin Obi, already making his mark with the Gunners' Under-18s squad. And it seems he might not stay at that level for long, as the striker's talent is clearly outgrowing his current competition.

    In Arsenal's Saturday match against Norwich City's U18 team, Chido Obi pulled off a remarkable feat, netting a hat-trick in just 20 minutes. He went on to score the first seven goals for his team in a commanding 9-0 victory over the young Canaries.

    In a remarkable achievement, Chido Obi has surpassed Arsenal's U18 scoring record for a season. Previously held by Folarin Balogun with 25 goals in the 2018/19 season, Obi's prolific performance against Norwich City's U18s pushed his tally to 28 goals. Impressively, he achieved this milestone in just 15 games, with two matches remaining in the season.

    All you need to know about Chido Martin Obi

    Chido Obi began his journey with Kjobenhavns Boldklub in Denmark before joining Arsenal's Academy at the age of 14. The Danish footballer embodies the profile of an explosive striker, boasting strength, technical prowess, and a sharp eye for goal.

    Despite his youth, Obi has already left a mark on the field, showcasing his scoring instinct with 8 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances in the Premier League 2 youth league this season. His impressive tally extends to 35 goals in the U18 Premier League.

    Football scouts draw comparisons between Obi's playing style and that of Victor Osimhen, hinting at a bright future for the budding striker.

    Obi's standout performances, such as his remarkable display of scoring ten goals against Liverpool U16s while playing for Arsenal U16s, and his seven-goal haul against Norwich City for Arsenal U18s, serve as testament to his exceptional talent and goal-scoring ability.

    Negotiations are reportedly underway for Chido Obi to extend his stay at Arsenal, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet. This move reflects the club's dedication to nurturing and retaining promising talents within their fold.

    Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, Obi has been given opportunities to train with the first team, indicating the faith placed in his abilities. Speculation suggests he could even earn a place on the first-team bench before the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

    Obi's recent decision to join Elite Projects Group for representation underscores his commitment to advancing his career at Arsenal, aligning himself with a respected agency in football.

    Expressing contentment with life at Arsenal, Obi highlights the conducive environment for growth and development. He hints at the possibility of a more substantial role in the Under-21 squad next season, showcasing his ambition and readiness to capitalize on opportunities provided by the club.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 7:07 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'RCB will never win IPL until..': Harbhajan Singh shed light on RCB's weaknesses osf

    'RCB will never win IPL until..': Harbhajan Singh shed light on RCB's weaknesses

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings look to reclaim winning form against Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings look to reclaim winning form against Sunrisers Hyderabad

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Giants prepare for battle against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore osf

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans prepare for battle against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya meets two young superfans ahead of DC clash (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya meets two young superfans ahead of DC clash (WATCH)

    football Liverpool fans divided after club agrees terms with Feyenoord for Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp snt

    Liverpool fans divided after club agrees terms with Feyenoord for Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp

    Recent Stories

    cricket Dhanashree Verma SEXY photos: 7 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled in casuals osf

    Dhanashree Verma SEXY photos: 7 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled in casuals

    cricket 'RCB will never win IPL until..': Harbhajan Singh shed light on RCB's weaknesses osf

    'RCB will never win IPL until..': Harbhajan Singh shed light on RCB's weaknesses

    Srinagar student files FIR against PhysicsWallah for allegedly screening obscene video in class (WATCH) AJR

    Srinagar student files FIR against PhysicsWallah for allegedly screening obscene video in class (WATCH)

    Monalisa, Namrita, Akshara Singh: 5 HOT SEXY Bhojpuri actresses RKK

    Monalisa, Namrita, Akshara Singh: 5 HOT SEXY Bhojpuri actresses

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP fields 26/11 lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to contest Mumbai North Central seat, replacing Poonam Mahajan AJR

    BJP fields 26/11 lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to contest Mumbai North Central seat, replacing Poonam Mahajan

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon