Who is Chido Martin Obi, Arsenal's record-setting U18 wonderkid who scored 7 goals against Norwich City?

With speculation rife that Arsenal may be in the market for a striker this summer, one of their budding talents is making waves with a scoring streak. Meet 16-year-old Chido Martin Obi, already making his mark with the Gunners' Under-18s squad. And it seems he might not stay at that level for long, as the striker's talent is clearly outgrowing his current competition.

In Arsenal's Saturday match against Norwich City's U18 team, Chido Obi pulled off a remarkable feat, netting a hat-trick in just 20 minutes. He went on to score the first seven goals for his team in a commanding 9-0 victory over the young Canaries.

In a remarkable achievement, Chido Obi has surpassed Arsenal's U18 scoring record for a season. Previously held by Folarin Balogun with 25 goals in the 2018/19 season, Obi's prolific performance against Norwich City's U18s pushed his tally to 28 goals. Impressively, he achieved this milestone in just 15 games, with two matches remaining in the season.

All you need to know about Chido Martin Obi

Chido Obi began his journey with Kjobenhavns Boldklub in Denmark before joining Arsenal's Academy at the age of 14. The Danish footballer embodies the profile of an explosive striker, boasting strength, technical prowess, and a sharp eye for goal.

Despite his youth, Obi has already left a mark on the field, showcasing his scoring instinct with 8 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances in the Premier League 2 youth league this season. His impressive tally extends to 35 goals in the U18 Premier League.

Football scouts draw comparisons between Obi's playing style and that of Victor Osimhen, hinting at a bright future for the budding striker.

Obi's standout performances, such as his remarkable display of scoring ten goals against Liverpool U16s while playing for Arsenal U16s, and his seven-goal haul against Norwich City for Arsenal U18s, serve as testament to his exceptional talent and goal-scoring ability.

Negotiations are reportedly underway for Chido Obi to extend his stay at Arsenal, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet. This move reflects the club's dedication to nurturing and retaining promising talents within their fold.

Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, Obi has been given opportunities to train with the first team, indicating the faith placed in his abilities. Speculation suggests he could even earn a place on the first-team bench before the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Obi's recent decision to join Elite Projects Group for representation underscores his commitment to advancing his career at Arsenal, aligning himself with a respected agency in football.

Expressing contentment with life at Arsenal, Obi highlights the conducive environment for growth and development. He hints at the possibility of a more substantial role in the Under-21 squad next season, showcasing his ambition and readiness to capitalize on opportunities provided by the club.

