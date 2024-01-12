Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: CCB busts fake Louis Vuitton godown in Commercial Street, seizes clothes worth over Rs 23 lakh

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru executed a raid at a Commercial Street godown, uncovering a clandestine operation selling fake brands, including Louis Vuitton imitations. Seized items, valued at lakhs, included fake shoes, belts, and t-shirts. The raid yielded goods worth Rs 23.9 lakhs, emphasizing the substantial financial impact of the counterfeit operation. A case has been registered at the Commercial Street Police Station.

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police executed a raid on a godown in Bengaluru’s Commercial Street, uncovering a secret operation involved in the sale of fake brands. The operation, conducted under the jurisdiction of the Commercial Street Police Station, targeted a facility where counterfeit products, including those imitating the renowned Louis Vuitton brand, were being sold.

    Acting on specific information, the CCB police carried out the raid, revealing a cache of imitation shoes, belts, and t-shirts within the premises. The seized items, with an estimated value of lakhs, shed light on the extent of the counterfeit operation.

    During the raid, the CCB police confiscated goods totalling Rs 23 lakhs and 90 thousand, underscoring the significant financial implications of the illegal enterprise. A case has been registered at the Commercial Street Police Station.

