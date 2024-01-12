Bengaluru: CCB busts fake Louis Vuitton godown in Commercial Street, seizes clothes worth over Rs 23 lakh

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru executed a raid at a Commercial Street godown, uncovering a clandestine operation selling fake brands, including Louis Vuitton imitations. Seized items, valued at lakhs, included fake shoes, belts, and t-shirts. The raid yielded goods worth Rs 23.9 lakhs, emphasizing the substantial financial impact of the counterfeit operation. A case has been registered at the Commercial Street Police Station.

