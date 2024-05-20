Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work

    BMRCL warns the public to avoid metro viaducts between BTM Layout and RV Road stations due to high-voltage electrification work on the Yellow Line. Unauthorized entry poses severe risks of injury or death, with 33 kV and 750-volt power present. BMRCL urges strict adherence to safety guidelines to ensure public safety and project progress.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 20, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has issued a stern warning to the public against entering the metro viaducts between BTM Layout Station and RV Road Station. This advisory comes in the wake of trial electrification work on the Yellow Line, which connects the RV Road-Bommasandra corridor.

    During this electrification phase, high-voltage electricity is being supplied to the metro infrastructure, posing significant risks. The viaducts are currently carrying 33 kV power cables, while 750-volt power is being supplied to several stations including BTM Layout, Jayadeva, Ragigudda, and RV Road.

    What a penalty! BMRCL imposes Rs 50 fine on passenger for overstaying in metro station; Here's why

    BMRCL has emphasized the severe danger of unauthorized entry into these areas. The presence of high-voltage electricity makes it extremely hazardous, with a high likelihood of fatal accidents. The warning specifically highlights the risk at 16 stations, stretching from Hebbagodi depot to Bommasandra and RV Road.

    Bengaluru rains cause chaos: Over 150 trees toppled, road collapses near under construction metro

    Accessing these stations or the route viaducts during this period could result in serious injury or death. As a precaution, BMRCL urges everyone to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines and avoid these areas until the electrification work is complete and it is deemed safe.

    For public safety, BMRCL requests cooperation from all citizens to stay clear of these high-risk zones. Unauthorized entry into the electrified zones not only endangers lives but also disrupts the progress of the crucial metro project.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Bihar security guard arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl by luring with chocolate vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar security guard arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl by luring with chocolate

    Bengaluru: CCB police bust rave party in Electronic City farm house, seize Cocaine and MDMA vkp

    CCB police bust rave party at Electronic City farmhouse, arrest 5 including organiser; seize Cocaine, MDMA

    Dakshina Kannada sees substantial growth in Beer sales with 25 lakh boxes, surpassing IML during 2023-24 vkp

    Dakshina Kannada sees substantial growth in Beer sales with 25 lakh boxes, surpassing IML during 2023-24

    Karnataka: KRS dam water levels drop to 6 years low, raise alarms for farmers vkp

    Karnataka: KRS dam water levels drop to 6 years low, raise alarms for farmers

    Karnataka Special court issues arrest warrant against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna in sex assault case AJR

    Karnataka: Special court issues arrest warrant against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna in sex assault case

    Recent Stories

    Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary RBA

    Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

    Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained snt

    Iran President Raisi dies in chopper crash: Legacy of 'The Butcher of Tehran' & succession protocol explained

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 20 2024: 1 gram gold price surge by Rs 50 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 20: 1 gram gold price surge by Rs 50

    FIRST TIME IN HISTORY: Here's why Earth is spinning faster than usual RKK

    FIRST TIME IN HISTORY: Here's why Earth is spinning faster than usual

    Rajinikanth joins celebration of grandson Ved's cricket themed birthday party RBA

    WATCH: Rajinikanth joins celebration of grandson Ved's cricket-themed birthday party

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon