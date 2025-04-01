user
BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court in gold smuggling case, fresh plea filed

Ranya Rao has filed a fresh plea and approached the Karnataka High Court, filing a fresh bail plea in connection with the ongoing gold smuggling case.

Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

Actor Ranya Rao has approached the Karnataka High Court, filing a fresh bail plea in connection with the ongoing gold smuggling case. Rao, who was previously arrested in relation to the case, has sought bail, claiming that the charges against her are unfounded.

Her legal team argues that she is not involved in the illegal gold trade and has cooperated with authorities during the investigation. The case has drawn significant media attention, with the actress’ high-profile involvement adding fuel to the controversy. As the court prepares to hear the plea, the outcome of this legal battle remains closely watched.

Ranya Rao, daughter of DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, was arrested after authorities intercepted her at the airport with concealed gold. Investigations revealed frequent trips to Dubai and alleged involvement in a larger smuggling syndicate. Searches at her residence uncovered additional gold jewelry and cash.

Rao remains in judicial custody, with her legal team exploring further avenues for bail. The case has drawn significant attention due to her public profile and the involvement of her family in law enforcement.​

The actor was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold valued at ₹12.56 crore from Dubai. ​

On March 14, the Special Court for Economic Offences denied Rao's bail plea, citing flight risk and potential economic impact. 

Meanwhile, Rao's mother, H.P. Rohini, filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking guidelines for media coverage involving female accused, highlighting concerns over defamatory reporting despite existing injunctions.
The Karnataka High Court later issued an order restraining media outlets from publishing defamatory content about Rao and her father, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, amid ongoing investigations. ​

The 64th City Civil and Sessions Court rejected Rao's third bail application on March 27, leading her legal team to consider approaching the High Court.

