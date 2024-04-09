Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BBMP bans sale of cut fruits on roadside as Bengaluru records 13 Cholera cases in 3 months

    Bengaluru faces a cholera surge, with 13 cases in three months. BBMP bans roadside fruit sales. Eight new cases emerge, including students and a city resident. Water contamination drives spread, worsened by a drinking water shortage. Measures include RO units, kitchen closures, and hygiene inspections. Health efforts focus on awareness, surveillance, and ORS distribution. 

    The city of Bengaluru is grappling with a surge in cholera cases, with 13 confirmed instances reported in just the past three months. In response to the concerning spike, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken decisive action, including imposing a ban on the sale of cut fruits on the roadside.

    In the latest developments, it has been revealed that eight new cases of cholera were identified within a week, adding to the total count of confirmed cases. Among these recent cases, the infection was confirmed within the BBMP and Bengaluru city district.

    Bengaluru water crisis: BBMP issues alert to PGs amid rapid rise of Cholera cases

    Victoria Hospital has been at the forefront of managing cholera cases. Two students from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCAI) hostel, along with a resident from HSR Layout, were diagnosed with cholera, bringing the total number of cases in the hospital to three this week.

    Authorities have underscored the critical role of water contamination in driving the spread of cholera. With the state grappling with a severe shortage of drinking water, some areas have been receiving water supplies tainted with contaminants. This has led to a surge not only in cholera cases but also in instances of vomiting and dysentery, sparking widespread concern among residents.

    Efforts are underway to mitigate the spread of the disease. Measures include the installation of RO water units in hostels and the closure of hostel kitchens where cases were confirmed. Additionally, the BBMP has ordered a ban on the sale of cut fruits and open food on the roadside to prevent further transmission.

    Cholera outbreak sparks alarm in Bengaluru; BBMP urges hot water provision in restaurants, hotels

    Health officials are also ramping up surveillance and awareness efforts. Inspections of hotels and shops are being conducted to ensure adherence to hygiene standards, while water quality assessments are being carried out regularly. Medical professionals are actively engaging with the public to raise awareness about communicable diseases, emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean water sources and seeking prompt medical attention for any symptoms.

    Following the recent outbreak, health workers are distributing oral rehydration solution (ORS) and chlorine tablets door-to-door to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Rapid response teams are on standby to deploy to areas experiencing outbreaks, providing immediate medical assistance and setting up treatment camps to contain the disease.

