Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Jungle safari proposal awaits government approval

The dream of experiencing a thrilling jungle safari at Bannerghatta Park near South Bengaluru remains unfulfilled for many enthusiasts, as the proposal for such an adventure has yet to be accepted by the government. Despite being home to numerous animals, the park's potential as a top tourist destination for the people of Bangalore remains untapped.

Similar to the renowned Jungle Safaris in Bandipur and Nagarhole National Park, Bannerghatta National Park boasts a rich biodiversity, making it an ideal spot for wildlife enthusiasts. With its sprawling 260 square kilometres of forest area divided into four zones, namely Bannerghatta, Anekal, Harohalli, and Kodihalli, the park houses a diverse range of wildlife including elephants, tigers, leopards, bison, cheetahs, jackals, deer, and various bird species.



Despite a proposal being submitted to the government six months ago to introduce jungle safaris in Bannerghatta, there has been no progress in its acceptance. Jungle safaris offer visitors a unique opportunity to witness wildlife up close, adding to the allure of nature and providing thrilling experiences such as bird watching.

Vishal Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forests at Bannerghatta National Park, reassured that the implementation of jungle safaris would not disrupt the existing operations of the biological park. The proposed safari route from Jungle Lodge to Ragi Village promises convenience for visitors, photographers, and wildlife enthusiasts alike.



Although sightings of wild animals during a jungle safari are never guaranteed, the abundance of wildlife in Bannerghatta increases the likelihood of such encounters. Moreover, the introduction of jungle safaris is expected to elevate Bannerghatta National Park to a historical tourist destination, drawing visitors from far and wide.

While the proposal for jungle safaris at Bannerghatta National Park awaits approval from higher authorities, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the opportunity to explore the wilderness and witness the wonders of nature firsthand. Until then, the dream of embarking on an adventurous jungle safari at Bannerghatta remains on hold, but hopes are high for its realization shortly.

