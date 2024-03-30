BMRCL issues traffic alert: Bannerghatta main road to remain partially closed for 1 year; Here's why

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a one-year partial closure from MICO Signal to Anepalya Junction along Bannerghatta Main Road starting April 1, 2024, due to construction at Lakkasandra Underground Metro Station. Motorists will be redirected via MICO Signal and Adugodi Signal.

The BMRCL has issued a press note saying, 'Commuters traversing the northbound lane on Bannerghatta Main Road from MICO Signal to Anepalya Junction will face a one-year closure starting April 1, 2024. This closure is due to the construction of the south side entry structure at Lakkasandra Underground Metro Station.'



During this period, motorists intending to reach Anepalya Junction from Bannerghatta Main Road will be redirected to take a right turn at MICO Signal, leading them to Adugodi Signal via the BOSCH Link Road, where they can then make a left turn.



However, there will be no deviation for traffic travelling from Anepalya Junction towards Dairy Circle. Those heading from Dairy Circle towards Shanthinagar are advised to turn left at 7th Main Road of Wilson Garden.

This diversion aims to streamline traffic flow and ensure the safety of commuters while construction work progresses on the south side entry structure of the Lakkasandra Underground Metro Station. Commuters are urged to take note of these changes and plan their routes accordingly to minimize inconvenience.