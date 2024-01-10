Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Apartment owner allegedly cuts off water and electricity, harassing elderly tenants in Nelamangala

    In Nelamangala, Bengaluru, an elderly couple faced eviction cruelty as the apartment owner cut off water and electricity. Duped after paying Rs. 11 lakhs, they suffer in darkness due to the property's sale. Despite seeking help from authorities, including the police and utility officials, no relief has been provided, highlighting a dire lack of humanity in this distressing incident.

    A distressing incident has unfolded in Nelamangala, an outer area of Bengaluru, where the owner of an apartment took extreme measures to force an elderly couple, who were tenants in one of the flats, out of their residence. The despicable act involved cutting off both drinking water and electricity connections, leaving the elderly couple in a dire situation.

    The couple, residents of a private apartment in Nelamangala, faced inhumane treatment as the apartment owner resorted to extreme measures in a bid to evict them. The inhumane action included severing the electricity supply near the meter of the house, even though government regulations ensure free electricity in such cases. Consequently, the elderly couple has been enduring four days of darkness, living without basic amenities like water for drinking, cooking, or even for the use of their toilet.

    This heart-wrenching scenario transpired after the elderly couple paid a substantial amount of Rs. 11 lakhs to lease a flat in the apartment. However, they were duped as the owner of the property, Vishwanath, sold the plot without their knowledge and vanished. The current owner, Vijay Roy, alleged that the couple failed to vacate the premises after not paying the lease amount. As a result, the couple has faced unwarranted harassment, including the abrupt disconnection of essential utilities.

    Despite reaching out to the Nelamangala Town Police and BESCOM officials for intervention, no substantial action has been taken to address the plight of the elderly couple. In a community housing around 40 households, humanity seems to have been forgotten amidst this distressing incident. The Nelamangala Town Police Station, responsible for the area where the incident occurred, has yet to provide the necessary aid or resolution for this appalling situation.

