    Bengaluru police issue notices to Sandalwood actors over JETLAG overnight pub party

    An FIR targets JETLAG Restobar in Rajajinagar for a post-movie celebration surpassing legal hours. Police issued notices, including to Sandalwood figures like Darshan and Tarun Sudhir, for an extended hearing. Most recipients, reportedly abroad, face the legal aftermath of the late-night event breaching regulations, drawing attention from authorities and sparking a probe.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    A grand celebration at JETLAG Restobar in Rajajinagar, following the success of a recent Kannada movie, has taken a legal turn with an FIR filed against the restaurant owner for breaching regulations. The festivities, reportedly extending till dawn, have drawn attention from the authorities, resulting in notices being issued to stars who attended the late-night event.

    The Subramanyanagar police are actively investigating the matter, having filed an FIR against Jatlag Restobar owner Shashirekha and manager Prashant for permitting the party to continue beyond the legally allowed time. According to the Excise Act, the restaurant's operational hours are limited from 10 am to 1 pm, a regulation breached by the establishment by extending the celebration until 3:30 am.

    Local residents brought the matter to the attention of the Subrahmanya Nagar police station, highlighting the restobar's operation well beyond its permitted hours. Acting on this information, the police conducted a raid at Jatlag Restobar, shutting down the premises and escorting the celebrities present at the late-night gathering back home around 3:30 am.

    Subsequently, notices were issued by the Subramanyanagar police to eight individuals involved in the event, including prominent figures from the Sandalwood industry. Actor Darshan, Producer Rock Line Venkatesh, Director Tarun Sudhir, Music Director Harikrishna, Actor Ninasam Satish, Daali Dhananjay, Abhishek Ambarish, and Chikkanna were all served notices, directing them to attend a hearing at the Subramanyapura police station.

    However, responses to the notices are yet to be received, with most of those issued notices reportedly out of the country, notably in Dubai.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
