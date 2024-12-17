Bengaluru: 41-year-old man hangs himself over family dispute in Soladevanahalli, probe underway

Bengaluru: Balaraj (41) died by suicide in Siluvepura after a family dispute. Accused of an affair and molestation, his wife left him. Balaraj hanged himself and left a death note requesting his cricket trophies be cremated with him. An investigation is ongoing.

Bengaluru 41 year old man hangs himself over family dispute in Soladevanahalli probe underway vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

Bengaluru: A tragic incident unfolded in Siluvepura, near Hesaraghatta Road, under the jurisdiction of the Soladevanahalli police station. Balaraj (41), a local man, took his own life after a family dispute. 

According to sources, Balaraj had been married to Kumariya 18 years ago in his second marriage. Recently, their relationship had turned sour, with frequent arguments and accusations. Balaraj was reportedly accused of having an illicit affair and even molesting his wife, which led to their constant clashes. 

In the aftermath of yet another heated argument, Kumariya left the house and returned to her hometown. It was during this time, when he was alone, that Balaraj made the tragic decision to end his life. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his home. 

Before taking this extreme step, Balaraj left behind a death note, which carried a final request. He wished for the cricketing trophies, bat, ball, and wicket he had won in his younger days to be placed with his body. Respecting his last wish, his family ensured that these items were cremated along with him.

Balaraj was known for his cricketing skills in rural areas, and his death has left the community in shock. A case has been registered by the Soladevanahalli police, and an investigation is currently underway to understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

