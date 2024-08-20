Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: 22-year-old Wipro employee commits suicide by inhaling helium gas in Electronic City

    A 22-year-old Wipro employee, Yagnik from Sakleshpur, tragically took his own life in Electronic City, Bengaluru. Found in his rented room, he used helium gas to end his life. The motive is unclear, and investigations are ongoing, underscoring the need for mental health support.

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a 22-year-old employee of Wipro, identified as Yagnik from Sakleshpur district, ended his life by inhaling helium gas. The incident occurred at the Rayan Inn Hotel in Neeladri Nagar, Electronic City.

    Yagnik, who had been staying at the hotel since August 16, took his own life by using helium gas, a method chosen for its perceived painless effect. He brought a gas cylinder to his room, wrapped his body in a bulky cover, and used a pipe to inhale the gas. This method leads to immediate loss of consciousness and death due to lack of oxygen.

    Emergency services, including the Electronic City Police, responded swiftly to the scene. They confirmed the details of the incident and the use of helium gas in the suicide.

    This incident has shocked the local community and highlighted the need for increased mental health awareness and support. The case is under investigation as authorities seek to understand the circumstances leading to Yagnik’s tragic decision.

