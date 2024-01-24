Bengaluru: 12 year old girl commits suicide by jumping from 29th floor at Begur

A 12-year-old girl in Bengaluru took her life by jumping from the 29th floor of an apartment building. The software engineer's father and homemaker's mother were shocked by the news. The events leading to the tragedy are unclear, with the girl waking abruptly at 4:30 am and providing vague responses. The Hulimavu police are investigating the case.

A tragic incident unfolded in the jurisdiction of Hulimavu police station in Bengaluru, where a 12-year-old girl took her own life by leaping from the 29th floor of an apartment building. The young girl, a sixth-grade student in a private school, resided with her parents near Begur.

The girl's father employed as a software engineer, and her mother, a homemaker, are now grappling with the unimaginable loss. The family was awakened to the shocking news when the apartment security rushed to their door, reporting a loud noise from the tragic event.

The sequence of events leading up to the fatal incident remains shrouded in mystery. The young girl had been asleep the previous night but abruptly woke up at 4:30 in the morning. When her concerned mother inquired about her unusual behaviour, the girl provided vague responses and retreated to her room to sleep once more. Around 5 o'clock, the girl plunged from the 29th floor. The security personnel, alerted by the disturbing noise, were the first to respond. Subsequently, the parents and the apartment association were notified.

As of now, the motive behind the girl's devastating decision is unknown. Hulimavu police station has registered a case and the investigation is ongoing.