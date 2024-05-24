Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BBMP to feed Bengaluru's stray dogs with nutritious food

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a new initiative to feed stray dogs nutritiously, addressing rumours that they opposed such feeding. Designated feeding areas will be established to minimize conflicts, with notice boards keeping the public informed. This structured approach aims to balance animal welfare with public order, gaining approval from animal lovers.

    In a move that will delight animal lovers, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a new initiative to provide nutritious food for stray dogs. This decision came after widespread rumours that BBMP was against feeding stray dogs, causing concern among the community.

    To address these concerns, the Animal Husbandry Department of BBMP has clarified their stance and provided details about the new scheme. Under this plan, designated areas on each street will be marked where people can feed stray dogs. This effort aims to avoid conflicts between animal lovers and residents, ensuring a harmonious coexistence.

    No restrictions on feeding stray dogs in Bengaluru, clarifies BBMP

    The BBMP will place notice boards in these areas to inform the public about the feeding spots and the progress of the work. This transparency is expected to keep everyone informed and engaged with the project.

    Bengaluru faces on average 85 daily stray dog bite incidents in Silicon City!

    Additionally, the corporation will ensure that the food provided is nutritious and beneficial for the stray dogs' health. By implementing this structured approach, BBMP hopes to manage the feeding of stray dogs more effectively and responsibly.

    Animal lovers have welcomed this news, appreciating the corporation's effort to care for the city's stray dogs while maintaining public order.

