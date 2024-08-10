Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BBMP issues new guidelines for PGs in Bengaluru; THESE facilities are a must!

    BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has announced new regulations for PG accommodations under the Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation Act 2020. These include mandatory CCTV installation, space requirements, hygiene, water supply, food safety licenses, security, fire safety, emergency services, first aid kits, and waste management. 

    BBMP issues new guidelines for PGs in Bengaluru; THESE facilities are a must! vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    In a move aimed at enhancing safety and quality standards for paying guest (PG) accommodations, the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Girinath, has issued new directives. Under Section 305 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act 2020, these guidelines will govern the issuance and renewal of business licenses for PGs across the city.

    The new regulations mandate that all PG establishments, both new and existing, comply with a comprehensive set of requirements: 

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH)

    1. Surveillance: PG operators must install CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points as well as around the premises. All footage from these cameras must be preserved in both hardware and software backup storage for a minimum of 90 days.

    2. Space Requirements: Each resident must be provided with at least 70 square feet of living space. Permits will be granted based on the building’s amenities and the number of occupants it can safely accommodate.

    3. Hygiene: PGs are required to maintain clean and hygienic bathroom and toilet facilities for their residents.

    4. Water Supply: A mandatory provision of clean drinking water must be ensured. Additionally, each resident should have access to 135 litres per capita per day (LPCD) of water.

    5. Food Safety: If a PG has its kitchen, the operator must obtain a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) within three months of receiving their business license.

    6. Security: At least one security guard must be deployed 24/7 to ensure the safety of residents.

    7. Fire Safety: Before issuing a commercial license, PG operators must secure a certificate from the relevant authority confirming that fire safety measures are in place.

    8. Emergency Services: PG buildings must display a signboard with the helpline numbers for the BBMP (1533) and the police department (101).

    9. First Aid: Each PG must provide a first aid kit for emergencies.

    Karnataka: Police release guidelines for PG Owners in Bengaluru to ensure safety and compliance, read details

    10. Waste Management: Adequate facilities for the segregation and disposal of solid waste must be arranged by the PG owners.

    To ensure compliance, Zonal Health Officers, Medical Officers of Health, and Senior Health Inspectors will inspect PGs every six months. Zonal Commissioners are tasked with monitoring adherence to these guidelines. In the event of violations, actions will be taken under Sections 307 and 308 of the BBMP-2020 Act.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru court issues summons to Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying Hindu word is obscene vkp

    Bengaluru court issues summons to Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying 'Hindu' word is obscene

    Karnataka Cable cars to be installed at Madhugiri hills near Tumakuru by 2025 vkp

    Karnataka: Cable cars to be installed at Madhugiri hills near Tumakuru by 2025

    Bengaluru Mangaluru train services resume after landslide near Siribagilu vkp

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services resume after landslide near Siribagilu

    ED raids KIADB offices in Bengaluru, Dharwad over alleged fraud in land acquisition vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids KIADB offices in Bengaluru, Dharwad over alleged fraud in land acquisition

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of misusing power to secure 14 sites in MUDA scam: Private complaint filed vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of misusing power to secure 14 sites in MUDA scam: Private complaint filed

    Recent Stories

    Sobhita Dhulipala joins 'The Akkineni' for family photos, poses with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and others RKK

    Sobhita Dhulipala joins 'The Akkineni' for family photos, poses with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and others

    Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance anr

    Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance

    Gold rate on August 10: Check 22, 24 karat prices in your city RKK

    Gold rate on August 10: Check 22, 24 karat prices in your city

    Bengaluru court issues summons to Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying Hindu word is obscene vkp

    Bengaluru court issues summons to Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying 'Hindu' word is obscene

    Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit anr

    Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon