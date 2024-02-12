Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Minister IEhwara Khandre reaffirmed night traffic restrictions in Bandipur National Park, emphasizing wildlife protection. Plans include reclaiming leased forest land and addressing encroachments. The government's commitment to conservation reflects growing environmental awareness and the significance of preserving biodiversity in Bandipur.

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

    Bandipur National Park, known for its rich biodiversity and dense forest cover, will continue its night traffic restrictions, reassured Forest, Biology, and Environment Minister IEhwara Khandre during a recent press conference held at Aranya Bhawan in Ashokapuram, Mysore.

    Addressing concerns over wildlife conservation, Minister Khandre affirmed that measures would be taken to ensure minimal disturbance to the movement of wild animals within the Bandipur forest area. Despite discussions regarding the potential relaxation of night traffic regulations, the minister emphasized the importance of upholding these restrictions to safeguard the park's inhabitants.

    "Night traffic restriction will continue in Bandipur," stated Minister Khandre, clarifying the existing policy. Vehicles will be permitted to traverse the forest route between 6 am to 9 pm for travel to Kerala, with exceptions granted for urgent situations such as medical emergencies. However, strict enforcement of the night traffic ban remains in place, ensuring the protection of wildlife during their nocturnal activities.

    He also disclosed plans to reclaim approximately 7,500 acres of forest land leased to estate companies during the British colonial era. The reclaiming of this land, currently hindering wildlife movement, aims to expand the forest area and promote ecological balance. To facilitate this endeavor, a dedicated team and legal cell have been established to navigate the legal complexities surrounding the land tenure issue.

    Highlighting concerns over encroachment, Minister Khandre expressed dismay over reports indicating the illegal occupation of approximately 2 lakh acres of forest land across the state. Vowing to tackle this issue head-on, he urged forest department officials to provide accurate data on encroachments, promising decisive action against perpetrators.

    "We will ruthlessly address encroachments, clearing illegal occupations to restore the integrity of our forest lands," affirmed Minister Khandre, underscoring the government's commitment to preserving natural habitats and combating environmental degradation.

    The minister's reassurances come amidst growing environmental awareness and calls for stringent conservation measures to safeguard India's diverse ecosystems. With Bandipur National Park serving as a vital sanctuary for endangered species and a key biodiversity hotspot, the government's steadfast commitment to its protection signifies a significant step towards sustainable conservation efforts.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 9:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    Karnataka: Woman goes to buy vegetables, found dead 5 days later at lover's house in Chikkaballapur vkp

    Karnataka: Woman goes to buy vegetables, found dead 5 days later at lover’s house in Chikkaballapur

    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays vkp

    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays

    Fatal collision on NH75: 1 dead, 2 injured in series of accidents near Hoskote vkp

    Fatal collision on NH75: 1 dead, 2 injured in series of accidents near Hoskote

    Digital dilemma: 15-year-old Bengaluru student faces Rs 1.4 lakh loss through mother's phone; here's how vkp

    Digital dilemma: 15-year-old Bengaluru student faces Rs 1.4 lakh loss through mother's phone; here's how

    Recent Stories

    Modi Guarantee worked like magic Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

    'Modi Guarantee worked like magic...' Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets veteran actor at Kolkata hospital - WATCH ATG

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets veteran actor at Kolkata hospital - WATCH

    THIS is why Ankita Lokhande has been absent from Bigg Boss reunions ATG

    THIS is why Ankita Lokhande has been absent from Bigg Boss reunions

    8 Indian Navy veterans released from jail in Qatar, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in New Delhi

    8 Indian Navy veterans released from Qatar jail, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in New Delhi (WATCH)

    Kerala news live 12 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Two injured in shootout at bar in Kochi

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon