Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Multiple accidents on Bluru-Mysuru Expressway: Car goes up in flames, Mandya SP escapes tragedy

    A chain of accidents on the perilous Bengaluru-Mysuru highway involved a speeding lorry colliding with a car, triggering multiple collisions, with one car catching fire. No fatalities were reported, but the incident highlights the ongoing safety concerns on the highway. In a separate incident, a BMTC bus collided with a student's bike in Yeshwantpur, tragically leading to the student's death, underlining the dangers on busy routes like Bengaluru's expressways.

    Multiple accidents on Bluru-Mysuru Expressway: Car goes up in flames, Mandya SP escapes tragedy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    A horrifying chain of accidents unfolded on the perilous Bengaluru-Mysuru ten-lane highway, notorious for its frequent mishaps. The chaos began when a speeding lorry ploughed into a car, setting off a cascade of collisions along the route. In the aftermath, one vehicle caught fire, adding to the severity of the situation.

    This severe incident occurred near Gauripura village in the Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. The initial collision transpired when the speeding lorry collided with a slower-moving car, causing the latter to lose control and collide with the cars ahead. Several vehicles, including the one belonging to Mandya District Superintendent of Police Yatish, suffered damage.

    Bengaluru: 7 bikes razed in fire accident at Vijayanagar; check details

    Amidst the chaos, one car burst into flames. The occupants of the burning car managed to escape, their doors locked by the force of the impacts. Rescued by the quick response of police on the scene, they shattered the car's windows to flee the burning vehicle.

    Even SP Yatish's vehicle sustained significant damage, and no lives were lost in the accident. The incident has resulted in a case registered at the Srirangapatna Rural Police Station. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, often referred to as the "Death Highway," continues to be a hotspot for accidents, emphasizing the pressing need for increased safety measures on this treacherous route.

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus claims life of three-year-old

    BMTC bus rams over student at Yeshwantpur

    In a separate incident at Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru, a tragic mishap occurred as a BMTC bus collided with a student's bike near the flower market along Gareppana Palya road. The collision tragically claimed the life of Gangadhar, a 21-year-old engineering student, as the bus struck his bike from behind, leading to his instantaneous demise. 

    The BMTC bus ran over Gangadhar's head, causing fatal injuries. Sources state that he was on his way to HAL to collect the internship letter.  His body was sent to MS Ramaiah Hospital for a post-mortem report. Yeshwantpur traffic police visited the accident site. The incident has prompted a police investigation and serves as a sombre reminder of the perils on the road, particularly on highly frequented routes like the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mysuru Dasara: South Western Railway announces special Bengaluru-Mysuru train; check details vkp

    Mysuru Dasara: South Western Railway announces special Bengaluru-Mysuru train; check details

    'Sexual relation' in love affair cannot be considered as rape: Patna Civil Court vkp

    ‘Sexual relation’ in love affair cannot be considered as rape: Patna Civil Court

    Sharon Murder Case: Supreme court rejects plea against transfer of trail to Tamil Nadu rkn

    Sharon Murder Case: Supreme court rejects plea against transfer of trail to Tamil Nadu

    PM Modi shares his 'must visit' destinations in Uttarakhand

    PM Modi shares his 'must visit' destinations in Uttarakhand

    'Commission' controversy rocks Karnataka Dasara festivities; Sarod wizard fumes over outrageous demand

    'Commission' controversy rocks Karnataka Dasara festivities; Sarod wizard fumes over outrageous demand

    Recent Stories

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of blockbuster India vs Pakistan World Cup clash osf

    Sachin Tendulkar and Anushka Sharma arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan WC clash

    Hamas shares video showing abducted babies being treated well; IDF calls its bluff

    Hamas shares video showing abducted Israeli babies being treated well; IDF calls its bluff (WATCH)

    Jalebi to Barfi-7 popular Delhi sweets you should not miss RBA EAI

    Jalebi to Barfi-7 popular Delhi sweets you should not miss

    Navratri 2023: PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali for her latest song 'Garbo'; here's what he said RBA

    Navratri 2023: PM Modi thanks Dhvani Bhanushali for her latest song 'Garbo'; here's what he said

    Kuch Kuch Hotha Hain: Unseen BTS pics of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol rkn

    Kuch Kuch Hotha Hain: Unseen BTS pics of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon