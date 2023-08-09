Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After High Court rap, Karnataka Govt to ban illegal hoardings, banners in Bengaluru

    Karnataka government plans to ban all illegal flex hoardings in Bengaluru, following Karnataka High Court's rebuke to BBMP for not curbing them. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announces swift removal, hefty fines of Rs. 50,000 per violation, even for political hoardings.

    After High Court rap, Karnataka Govt to ban illegal hoardings, banners in Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    The Karnataka government has decided to ban all illegal flex hoardings in Bengaluru, a move that follows a recent rebuke from the Karnataka High Court to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not curbing the hoardings despite an existing ban. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, announced this important development, stating that the ban will be enforced in the coming days.

    Highlighting the negative impact of these hoardings on the city's appearance, Shivakumar emphasized that they would be swiftly removed in accordance with the Karnataka High Court's guidelines. Any hoardings linked to political parties will be immediately taken down, without any prior warning. This pertains to hoardings displaying obituaries, birthday wishes, or those related to political parties.

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar disappointed after surprise visit to waste treatment plants

    Already, approximately 59,000 flex hoardings have been removed by the BBMP authorities in Bengaluru. To deter the continuation of such illegal displays, strict measures will be employed, including legal actions against the owners. In fact, nearly 40 FIRs have already been filed against the unauthorized hoardings in the city.

    Karnataka DyCM dismisses '15% commission' claim after contractors approach Raj Bhawan

    DyCM Shivakumar also outlined a plan to implement a fine of Rs. 50,000 for each illegal hoarding in the city, effective from Independence Day on August 15. This encompassing ban extends to political greetings, obituaries, birthday messages, and all other kinds of flex displays in public spaces.

    The Karnataka High Court recently criticized the government for failing to adhere to the long-standing ban on such hoardings dating back to 2018. The BBMP authorities have not been successful in removing banners, flexes, and hoardings across the city, resulting in a direct violation of the law. In response, the High Court firmly asserted that stringent rules will be enforced, with each individual illegal flex or hoarding incurring a hefty fine of Rs. 50,000.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    Karnataka DyCM dismisses '15% commission' claim after contractors approach Raj Bhawan vkp

    Karnataka DyCM dismisses '15% commission' claim after contractors approach Raj Bhawan

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses vkp

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses

    KSRTC wins Asia's Best Brand Employer Award 2023 vkp

    KSRTC wins Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award 2023

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    Recent Stories

    Finance ministry raises alarm over matrimonial dating scam in recent post AJR

    Finance ministry raises alarm over matrimonial dating scam in recent post

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    Karnataka DyCM dismisses '15% commission' claim after contractors approach Raj Bhawan vkp

    Karnataka DyCM dismisses '15% commission' claim after contractors approach Raj Bhawan

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shows off luscious figure, assets in BLACK short crop top; see SEXY pictures vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shows off luscious figure, assets in BLACK short crop top; see SEXY pictures

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses vkp

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon