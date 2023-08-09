Karnataka DyCM dismisses '15% commission' claim after contractors approach Raj Bhawan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has denied the allegations made by the Bengaluru contractors, who accused the Congress government in Karnataka of being corrupt. He stated that the allegations made by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Working Contractors Association are politically motivated.

The BBMP Working Contractors Association had met Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a letter stating that for every work being carried out, a 10-15 per cent commission is going to D K Shivakumar, the city development minister of Bengaluru. Responding to the accusations, DKS said that their allegations are planned by political rivalries.



He also stated the government will not fall prey to such accusations as it is transparent and likes to maintain accountability. The government is acting in accordance with the law, and none of the political pressure, blackmail or any kind of higher official pressure will not help the opponents, he added.

The BBMP Working Contractors Association also alleged that the Congress government had held the pending payments and asked for 10-15 per cent commission in order to release the funds for the ongoing projects. The portfolio of Bengaluru City Development is under DyCM D K Shivakumar.



The letter appealed to the governor to intervene and investigate the allegations and put an end to the suffering of the contractors by clearing dues for the ongoing projects. The contractors even warned that if the dues were not cleared at the earliest, they would end their lives, without any other option.

Shivakumar suspected of a bigger political foul play in the accusations, and emphasised that the current government is transparent and accountable in all its actions. He responded to the concerns of the non-cleared dues and assured them they will be cleared soon as the government is working according to the legalities. "The delay is due to the procedures and completion of certificates. The honest BBMP contractors need not worry as the payment delay will not be any longer," the deputy chief minister added.