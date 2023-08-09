Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka DyCM dismisses '15% commission' claim after contractors approach Raj Bhawan

    Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar refutes corruption claims by Bengaluru contractors, alleges political motive. Contractors accused him of commission dealings and withholding payments; Shivakumar asserts transparency and accountability, pledges timely payments.

    Karnataka DyCM dismisses '15% commission' claim after contractors approach Raj Bhawan vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has denied the allegations made by the Bengaluru contractors, who accused the Congress government in Karnataka of being corrupt. He stated that the allegations made by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Working Contractors Association are politically motivated.

    The BBMP Working Contractors Association had met Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a letter stating that for every work being carried out, a 10-15 per cent commission is going to D K Shivakumar, the city development minister of Bengaluru. Responding to the accusations, DKS said that their allegations are planned by political rivalries.

    DK Shivakumar invites corporate sectors to invest in Karnataka's public schools

    He also stated the government will not fall prey to such accusations as it is transparent and likes to maintain accountability. The government is acting in accordance with the law, and none of the political pressure, blackmail or any kind of higher official pressure will not help the opponents, he added.

    The BBMP Working Contractors Association also alleged that the Congress government had held the pending payments and asked for 10-15 per cent commission in order to release the funds for the ongoing projects. The portfolio of Bengaluru City Development is under DyCM D K Shivakumar.

    Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees

    The letter appealed to the governor to intervene and investigate the allegations and put an end to the suffering of the contractors by clearing dues for the ongoing projects. The contractors even warned that if the dues were not cleared at the earliest, they would end their lives, without any other option.

    Shivakumar suspected of a bigger political foul play in the accusations, and emphasised that the current government is transparent and accountable in all its actions. He responded to the concerns of the non-cleared dues and assured them they will be cleared soon as the government is working according to the legalities. "The delay is due to the procedures and completion of certificates. The honest BBMP contractors need not worry as the payment delay will not be any longer," the deputy chief minister added.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses vkp

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses

    KSRTC wins Asia's Best Brand Employer Award 2023 vkp

    KSRTC wins Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award 2023

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    BBMP contractors halt ongoing projects, approach Karnataka Governor over pending bills

    Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police vkp

    Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police

    Recent Stories

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    Rs 840 crore project unveiled to combat plastic pollution in coastal Karnataka

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shows off luscious figure, assets in BLACK short crop top; see SEXY pictures vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shows off luscious figure, assets in BLACK short crop top; see SEXY pictures

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses vkp

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses

    KSRTC wins Asia's Best Brand Employer Award 2023 vkp

    KSRTC wins Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award 2023

    Football Roy Keane makes surprise return as Manchester United reveals new third kit osf

    Roy Keane makes surprise return as Manchester United reveals new third kit

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon