NFL 2025: Top 5 Joe Burrow Moments That Prove He's Still a Franchise Superstar

NFL 2025: From intense playoff drives to record-setting performances, here are the top 5 Joe Burrow moments that showcase his elite talent and long-term value to the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL 2025: Top 5 Joe Burrow Moments That Prove He is Still a Franchise Superstar
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

NFL 2025: Joe Burrow has faced his fair share of setbacks with a torn ACL, O-line struggles, and a season-ending wrist injury in 2023. But through it all, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has consistently shown why he’s one of the most talented signal-callers in the NFL. Whether it's with pinpoint precision, cool composure in crunch time, or leadership, Burrow has delivered moments that few quarterbacks in the league can replicate.

As he eyes a full return in the 2025 season, here’s a look back at five unforgettable Joe Burrow moments that remind everyone why he’s still that guy.

1. The 525-Yard Masterclass vs Ravens (Week 16, 2021)

Let’s start with one of the most unbelievable passing performances in NFL history. In Week 16 of the 2021 season, Burrow lit up the Baltimore Ravens for a career-high 525 passing yards and 4 touchdowns, becoming just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to surpass the 500-yard mark in a game.

He did it against a Ravens defense that had tormented Cincinnati for years. That game, it was a message. The AFC North wasn’t Baltimore’s anymore.

2. The Arrowhead – AFC Championship vs. Chiefs (2021-22)

Down 21-3 on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship Game, Burrow engineered one of the greatest comebacks in playoff history. He finished with 250 passing yards, 2 TDs, and cool composure in OT to send the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.

3. Precision vs. Falcons (2022 – Week 7)

In 2022, Burrow put on a display against the Atlanta Falcons. 481 yards, 3 TDs through the air, and 1 rushing TD, with a 138.2 passer rating. He had over 300 passing yards by halftime, showing us his ability to read defenses and make every throw on the field.

This was Burrow at his mechanical and mental peak. A complete performance that had a mix of arm strength, vision, and anticipation. The kind that MVP campaigns are built on.

4. TNF Dominance vs. Dolphins (2022)

In Week 4 of the 2022 season, Burrow showed his command under primetime lights by beating the in-form Dolphins team. He threw for 287 yards and 2 TDs, but what stood out most was his audibles, pre-snap adjustments, and control of tempo.

5. Injury Comeback in 2023 Opener vs. Browns

Even though the Bengals lost their 2023 opener to the Browns and Burrow looked rusty (just 82 yards passing), the context matters. Coming off a calf strain that limited his preseason, he fought through pain and took hits without backing down.

