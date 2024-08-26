Actor Darshan's VIP jail treatment? Allegations of Biryani supply and special privileges arise

Actor Darshan, currently jailed in Parappa's Agrahara prison on murder charges, is reportedly receiving special privileges like gourmet meals and luxurious amenities, allegedly with the support of prison officials and Wilson Garden Naga. The Central Crime Branch found evidence of tampering during a recent raid.

Recent revelations have raised serious questions about the treatment of actor Darshan, currently a prisoner under trial in Parappa's Agrahara jail, where he faces murder charges. Reports suggest that Darshan has been receiving unusual privileges, including gourmet meals and special amenities, raising suspicions about the role of prison authorities.

It appears that Darshan is not only being housed in a special cell, Barrack No. 10 but is also reportedly enjoying luxuries like cigarette biryani meals. This situation has prompted a deeper investigation into the role of the prison staff.



A shocking discovery came to light when it was revealed that prison officials may be supporting Darshan's lavish lifestyle. It is rumoured that this support comes on the advice of Wilson Garden Naga, a known associate. The situation intensified when the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a raid on the jail two days ago. Despite the presence of two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and the CCB officers, the inspection yielded no significant findings initially.

The CCB officers found the barracks spotless upon their arrival at around 11:20 am. However, their doubts were confirmed when they reviewed the CCTV footage. The footage revealed that, just before the CCB's visit, the prison staff had cleaned the barracks and removed any incriminating evidence, allegedly under the pretext of garbage collection.

Further investigation disclosed that Darshan was receiving daily supplies of biryani and other delicacies from various hotels, including the renowned Shivaji Hotel in Banashankari. These provisions, reportedly arranged by Wilson Garden Naga, included not just biryani but also kebabs and other non-vegetarian dishes, suggesting a level of comfort well beyond typical prison fare.



According to prison rules, no outside food or material should be provided to an undertrial prisoner without court authorization. The possession of cigarettes, drugs, and alcohol is strictly prohibited within the prison. Those found violating these rules face severe prosecution, and jail officials are expected to enforce strict regulations to prevent such contraventions.

Prison officers are responsible for ensuring that no prisoner escapes or communicates with the outside world. They must maintain discipline within the prison, avoiding unnecessary noise, fighting, and any unethical behaviour. Mobile phones are also banned to prevent unauthorized communication.

