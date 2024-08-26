Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Darshan's VIP jail treatment? Allegations of Biryani supply and special privileges arise

    Actor Darshan, currently jailed in Parappa's Agrahara prison on murder charges, is reportedly receiving special privileges like gourmet meals and luxurious amenities, allegedly with the support of prison officials and Wilson Garden Naga. The Central Crime Branch found evidence of tampering during a recent raid.

    Actor Darshan's VIP jail treatment? Allegations of Biryani supply and special privileges arise vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 5:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Recent revelations have raised serious questions about the treatment of actor Darshan, currently a prisoner under trial in Parappa's Agrahara jail, where he faces murder charges. Reports suggest that Darshan has been receiving unusual privileges, including gourmet meals and special amenities, raising suspicions about the role of prison authorities.

    It appears that Darshan is not only being housed in a special cell, Barrack No. 10 but is also reportedly enjoying luxuries like cigarette biryani meals. This situation has prompted a deeper investigation into the role of the prison staff.

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral

    A shocking discovery came to light when it was revealed that prison officials may be supporting Darshan's lavish lifestyle. It is rumoured that this support comes on the advice of Wilson Garden Naga, a known associate. The situation intensified when the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a raid on the jail two days ago. Despite the presence of two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and the CCB officers, the inspection yielded no significant findings initially.

    The CCB officers found the barracks spotless upon their arrival at around 11:20 am. However, their doubts were confirmed when they reviewed the CCTV footage. The footage revealed that, just before the CCB's visit, the prison staff had cleaned the barracks and removed any incriminating evidence, allegedly under the pretext of garbage collection.

    Further investigation disclosed that Darshan was receiving daily supplies of biryani and other delicacies from various hotels, including the renowned Shivaji Hotel in Banashankari. These provisions, reportedly arranged by Wilson Garden Naga, included not just biryani but also kebabs and other non-vegetarian dishes, suggesting a level of comfort well beyond typical prison fare.

    Karnataka CM orders transfer of actor Darshan and associates after viral photos spark controversy

    According to prison rules, no outside food or material should be provided to an undertrial prisoner without court authorization. The possession of cigarettes, drugs, and alcohol is strictly prohibited within the prison. Those found violating these rules face severe prosecution, and jail officials are expected to enforce strict regulations to prevent such contraventions.

    Prison officers are responsible for ensuring that no prisoner escapes or communicates with the outside world. They must maintain discipline within the prison, avoiding unnecessary noise, fighting, and any unethical behaviour. Mobile phones are also banned to prevent unauthorized communication.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral vkp

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral

    Karnataka SSLC exam 3 results OUT; How to check? vk[p

    Karnataka SSLC exam 3 2024 results OUT; How to check?

    Bengaluru Government considers raising Cauvery water rates ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru: Government considers raising Cauvery water rates ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

    Karnataka CM orders accused actor Darshan and gang be shifted to another jail as photos go viral vkp

    Karnataka CM orders transfer of actor Darshan and associates after viral photos spark controversy

    Renukaswamy father reacts to viral photos of accused actor Darshan asks if he is inside jail or resort vkp

    ‘Is he inside jail or resort?’: Victim Renukaswamy’s father reacts to viral photos of accused actor Darshan

    Recent Stories

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column RBA

    Stree 2: 'Women are safer in dark with ghosts than with men', says Twinkle Khanna in her column

    BJP says Kangana Ranaut 'not authorized to speak on party's policy issues' after remarks on farmers' protest snt

    'Not authorized to speak on policy issues': BJP reprimands Kangana Ranaut after remarks on farmers' protests

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral vkp

    'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral

    Keep your lips healthy and gorgeous with THESE 5 tips gcw

    Keep your lips healthy and gorgeous with THESE 5 tips

    Russia launched one of largest strikes on Ukraine with over 100 missiles, drones: Zelensky dmn

    Russia launched one of largest strikes on Ukraine with over 100 missiles, drones: Zelensky

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon