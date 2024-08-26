Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Karnataka CM orders transfer of actor Darshan and associates after viral photos spark controversy

    A scandal involving Darshan Thoogudeepa, an under-trial prisoner, has embarrassed the state government after photos showed him chilling with rowdies inside Parappana Agrahara jail. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded action against negligent officials, ordered Darshan's transfer, and called for a thorough investigation. Seven jail personnel have been suspended.

    Karnataka CM orders accused actor Darshan and gang be shifted to another jail as photos go viral vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Recent photos involving Darshan Thoogudeepa, an under-trial prisoner accused of murder, have caused a major embarrassment for the state government after leaked photos and videos showed him in the company of rowdies. This situation has prompted an urgent response from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

    In light of the controversy, CM Siddaramaiah has taken a strong stance, demanding immediate action against the officials responsible for the security lapse at Parappana Agrahara Jail. He has called for the suspension of those found guilty of negligence and instructed the State Director General of Police to transfer Darshan and others involved to different prisons. Additionally, the Chief Minister has requested a thorough investigation into the incident.

    ‘Is he inside jail or resort?’: Victim Renukaswamy’s father reacts to viral photos of accused actor Darshan

    The State Director General of Police has been directed to conduct a comprehensive review of the jail's security and provide a full report on the matter. Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner of State Police Dr Alok Mohan has ordered the suspension of seven personnel connected to the case.

    EXCLUSIVE! Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo, video call - Jail luxury?

    In response to the viral photos, which prompted widespread media attention, senior jail officers Somashekhar and Anand Reddy have conducted inspections of the facility. They have reviewed CCTV footage and examined the areas where the incidents occurred.

    Authorities are currently scrutinizing every piece of CCTV footage from the jail to determine the extent of the security breach. Yesterday evening, officials conducted interrogations at the Parappana Agrahara Jail, as the department faces increasing scrutiny and pressure.

    Who is Wilson Garden Naga? Rowdy Sheeter seen with accused actor Darshan in viral photo

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renukaswamy father reacts to viral photos of accused actor Darshan asks if he is inside jail or resort vkp

    ‘Is he inside jail or resort?’: Victim Renukaswamy’s father reacts to viral photos of accused actor Darshan

    Bengaluru police detain Satya, who spoke with accused actor Darshan on video call vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police detain Satya following video call with accused actor Darshan

    South Indias first underground AC market opens near Bengaluru Vijayanagara metro station vkp

    South India’s first underground A/C market opens in Bengaluru with best in class facilties: Where is it?

    Karnataka government suspends 7 jail staff amid accused actor Darshan's viral jail photos vkp

    Karnataka govt suspends 7 jail staff amid accused actor Darshan’s viral jail photos

    EXCLUSIVE Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo and video call vkp

    EXCLUSIVE! Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo, video call - Jail luxury?

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi hails creation of five new districts in Ladakh as step towards 'better governance & prosperity' snt

    PM Modi hails creation of five new districts in Ladakh as step towards 'better governance & prosperity'

    Top 7 airports in India offering world-class facilities gcw

    Top 7 airports in India offering world-class facilities

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations dmn

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    Berries to apples, 7 fruits that help fight acne AJR

    Berries to apples, 7 fruits that help fight acne

    Renukaswamy father reacts to viral photos of accused actor Darshan asks if he is inside jail or resort vkp

    ‘Is he inside jail or resort?’: Victim Renukaswamy’s father reacts to viral photos of accused actor Darshan

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon