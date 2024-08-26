'Five-star facilities': Union Minister HDK slams Karnataka govt as actor Darshan's jail photos in go viral

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized the Karnataka government over luxurious conditions at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Jail, highlighting issues in the prison system. He accused the government of neglect and urged for transparent governance, emphasizing the need for effective, unbiased administration.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has criticized the Karnataka government following revelations about luxurious conditions at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru. Speaking to the media in Mandya on Monday, Kumaraswamy expressed outrage over the "five-star" facilities allegedly provided to prisoners, particularly in light of recent photos of accused actor Darshan that have gone viral.

    Kumaraswamy pointed out that issues within the state’s prison system are not new. He recalled previous conflicts between the Director General of Police (DG) and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), which led to demands for investigations. "Now, the luxurious conditions at Parappana Agrahara are getting attention due to Darshan's case," he said. “It seems like the government is now considering transferring these prisoners as a way to manage the situation. The public's trust in the government is eroding. Governance in the state is non-existent.”

    ‘Is he inside jail or resort?’: Victim Renukaswamy’s father reacts to viral photos of accused actor Darshan

    Kumaraswamy further criticized the ministers, accusing them of neglecting their duties. He remarked, “The Chief Minister barely has time to address the ongoing scandals. If you have money, you can buy anything.” He also mentioned the issues in Chitradurga involving Renukaswamy's family and the daily tales from Parameshwar, urging for a transparent government.

    Bengaluru police detain Satya following video call with accused actor Darshan

    “The state government is only offering a high-tech facade while diverting attention from their mistakes,” he continued. “Justice should come from the courts, not from government actions. The state government has failed.”

    During the Disha meeting on Monday, Kumaraswamy highlighted the need for development in Mandya. He urged officials to seize opportunities for bringing central grants to the district. “Mandya city lacks development. Officials should work effectively and not be swayed by political pressures. The focus should be on ensuring that people receive the facilities they need,” he said. “If officials politicize their work, it will adversely affect the common people.”

