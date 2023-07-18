42 farmers dead, but Karnataka govt more interested in 'Mahagathbandhan': Kumaraswamy

Over 40 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka since the new government took over but the latter does not appear concerned about addressing the issue, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy has said.



Instead of focusing on farmer suicides, Kumaraswamy claimed, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was more keen on creating a 'Mahaghatabandan'.

Speaking to media persons, Kumaraswamy claimed that even though the state was seeing a surge in farmer suicides, the Congress government was more interesting in forging an alliance of political parties at a luxury hotel.

"Before you started accusing the BJP of looting, what have you accomplished," he asked, adding, "For the sake of their five guarantee scheme in the budget, the current government has paid little attention to the farm sector. This administration has failed to build trust among farmers."

He took to Twitter on Tuesday to say, 'The Congress promised to make welfare of the state with their guarantees. Farmers are dying even before two months have passed since it came to power. In Karnataka, the land of prosperity, the breadwinners are commiting suicide. The government should hang their heads in shame.'

Karnataka: 42 farmers have committed suicide in 2 months!

Kumaraswamy recalled how he had waived off the farmers' loans when he became the chief minister. 'As soon as my government came, I waived the loans of the farmers and saved their lives. Let the Congress government do the same now. Instead of cutting agricultural subsidies, give financial relief to farmers,' he said.

IAS officers misused: HDK

The JDS leader also issued a long thread on Twitter wherein he accused Siddaramaiah of deputing IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders.

"This is neither a state government program nor the swearing in of a new governmentt. It is just a political meeting. Deputing responsible officers to host its alliance political leaders is a grave injustice done to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and a great insult to the state," he said.

"They are not just officials, IAS officers are symbols of state’s ability and efficiency. They play key role in state’s development. Deputing these officials as door keepers to serve politicians reflects the height of the arrogance of the ruling party. This is clear violation of All India Services (Conduct ) Rules. The Chief Secretary who issued such a controversial order is answerable to the people. In Sathya Yuga, Hiranyakashyap was destroyed for capturing astadikpalakas and making them his stepping stones. Congress, too, has initiated its own decline by deputing 30 IAS officers as gatekeepers of its alliance partners," he added.