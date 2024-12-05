18-year-old Samaira Hulloor from Karnataka becomes India's youngest commercial pilot

Samaira Hulloor, an 18-year-old from Vijayapura, Karnataka, has made history by becoming India's youngest commercial pilot. After completing all six DGCA exams and gaining 200 hours of flight experience, she achieved this milestone, inspiring many with her dedication and passion for aviation.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

An 18-year-old girl from Vijayapura, Karnataka, has created history by becoming the youngest commercial pilot in India. Samaira Hulloor achieved this remarkable feat after passing all six examinations conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and gaining 200 hours of flight experience.

At 18, while most young people are still mastering basic skills like riding a bicycle, Samaira has already achieved a significant milestone in aviation. After just a year and a half of training, she completed all the required exams and became the youngest pilot in the country.

Samaira started her aviation training at the Vijay Yadav Aviation Academy in Delhi. Later, she moved on to Carver Aviation Academy in Baramati, Maharashtra, for advanced flight training. Her educational journey began at Sainik School in Vijayapura, followed by studying science at Kendriya Vidyalaya, which provided a solid foundation for her dreams of flying.

Her interest in aviation was sparked during the Vijayapura Utsav, where she saw a helicopter ride. Inspired by the experience, she decided to pursue a career in aviation, with encouragement from her father, Amir Hulloor, an interior designer.

By the age of 17, Samaira had already passed five out of the six DGCA exams. However, the final exam on radio transmission technology had a minimum age requirement of 18. As soon as she turned 18, Samaira passed this exam as well, securing her position as the youngest commercial pilot in India.

Samaira’s training involved night flying and operating multi-engine aircraft, further enhancing her skills. With 200 hours of flight experience, she is now ready to take on the skies. She expressed her gratitude to her trainers, Captain Tapesh Kumar and Vinod Yadav, and thanked her parents for their constant support throughout her journey.

Samaira’s success not only highlights her dedication and hard work but also serves as an inspiration to young people across India, proving that age is no barrier to achieving great things.

