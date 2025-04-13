user
UP HORROR! Property dealer strangles woman, burns body, shows it on video call to family

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah was murdered by a property dealer and his aide over a land dispute. Her body was burned and dumped in a river. The accused even showed it on a video call.

Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 1:33 PM IST

In a gruesome murder case from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, around 28-year-old woman named Anjali was allegedly killed by a property dealer and his associate over a land dispute.

According to Etawah Police, the woman was a widow and had two children. The accused, Shivendra Yadav (26), a resident of Ashok Nagar, and his associate Gaurav (19) from Kudarkot, lured the victim on April 7 under the pretext of handing over land documents. Shivendra had allegedly taken Rs 6 lakh from her earlier for a land deal.

Police said that the accused made her consume alcohol, strangled her to death, set her body on fire, and dumped it in the Yamuna River near Hardoiya Ghat. Shivendra even made a video call to his father and wife to show the woman’s dead body.

On April 11, after victim Anjali's family reported her missing and her burnt scooter was found near a drain in the Civil Line area, police launched an investigation. By April 12, using technical surveillance and a mobile dump analysis, both accused were arrested.

From them, police recovered:

  • The car used in the crime
  • Two mobile phones
  • One half-burnt scarf used to strangle her
  • One broken liquor bottle

A case was filed under IPC Sections 140(1), 103(1)/238, 61(2), 326/351(2) and SC/ST Act Sections 3(1)(g)(3)(2)(va) at Civil Line Police Station. Both men confessed during interrogation. The body was recovered in mutilated condition and sent for postmortem.

Police assured strict legal action and are continuing with further investigation.

