6 things you should always keep PRIVATE for a successful life

1. Prayer

We should not tell anyone about the prayer we offer to God. 
 

2. Donation

Donating is a known thing to everyone. But one should not tell anyone while donating.

3. Pregnancy

Pregnant women should not tell anyone about their pregnancy until the fifth month is over. Evils happen from the day of conception to the fifth month. 

4. Don't tell the plan

They say that we should not share anything that can be done in advance with anyone, do it well, do it today. 
 

5. Don't lie

Whether it is any religion or moral book, it has taught us not to lie.

6. Earning

No matter how much we earn, we should not tell anyone. 

