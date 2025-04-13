6 things you should always keep PRIVATE for a successful life

Lifestyle
We should not tell anyone about the prayer we offer to God.
Donating is a known thing to everyone. But one should not tell anyone while donating.
Pregnant women should not tell anyone about their pregnancy until the fifth month is over. Evils happen from the day of conception to the fifth month.
They say that we should not share anything that can be done in advance with anyone, do it well, do it today.
Whether it is any religion or moral book, it has taught us not to lie.
No matter how much we earn, we should not tell anyone.
