Bengaluru: Namma metro’s Blue line likely to be opened in two phases

Namma Metro's Blue Line, connecting Kempegowda International Airport to Hebbal, will open in two phases, with the first phase expected by September 2026. The Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, faces delays and is now set to open by December 2026. Both lines are under construction.

The Blue Line of Namma Metro, which will connect Kempegowda International Airport to Hebbal, is expected to open in two phases, as per the latest updates from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). This is similar to how the Purple and Green lines were inaugurated in multiple phases.

The 38-kilometer-long Blue Line, which is under construction, will be completed in two parts. The first phase, covering the stretch from the airport to Hebbal, is scheduled to be ready for public use by September 2026. The second phase, from Hebbal to K.R. Pura, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 or early 2027.



This phased approach comes as a result of delays in the overall completion of the line, which has impacted the timeline for full-scale commercial operations. Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML) has been roped in for the supply of trains for both the Blue and Pink Lines. A total of 318 coaches will be provided, with 16 six-coach trains assigned for the Gulabi (Pink) route, 16 trains for the Central Silk Board to K.R. Pura route, and 21 trains for the K.R. Pura to Airport stretch. The trains are expected to be supplied by December 2025.

Additionally, Pink Line, which connects Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Nagawara, has also seen delays. Initially scheduled for completion in 2025, it will now likely be opened in December 2026. The 21.268 km Pink Line will be opened in two phases: the elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (7.5 km) and the tunnel section from Dairy Circle to Nagawara (13.76 km).



Construction work on the Pink Line is progressing, with tunnel boring work completed on October 31. Track-laying efforts are underway, and it is expected to be completed by October 2025. The track-laying contractor, Tex Macho Rail and Engineering Limited has been awarded a Rs 521.76 crore contract for the second phase, including the Gulabi line.

Track-laying has already been finished near M.G. Road and Shivajinagar, with ballastless tracks installed from Rashtriya Military School to Kantonsent Bamboo Bazaar station. Work is now ongoing between Dairy Circle and Longford Town stations. After track and signalling work is completed, trial runs will be conducted for approximately four months before the line is fully operational.

