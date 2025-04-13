Curd power: 7 AMAZING health benefits you didn't know about

Lifestyle
There are many benefits to eating curd daily. Curd contains many essential nutrients including calcium, vitamin B-2, potassium and magnesium.
Curd is an excellent probiotic. Eating curd after lunch every day helps improve digestion.
Curd contains good bacteria. These protect the health of the intestines. So eat curd once a day.
Eating curd helps boost immunity and protect against allergic diseases like sneezing and colds.
Eating curd regularly can help prevent certain types of cancer risks.
Eating curd daily is also good for diabetics. These help control the level of sugar in the blood.
Curd is rich in minerals like potassium and magnesium. These can also help control high blood pressure.
Curd, which is rich in calcium, is good for the health of bones and teeth.
Mysore Pak to Medu Vada: 7 must-try vegetarian dishes of Bengaluru
Thicker, healthier hair with coriander water: Try THIS home remedy
Freshen up! 5 EASY tips to remove bathroom odors naturally
Sleeveless Kurti Designs: Turn Heads with These Styles