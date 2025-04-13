Lifestyle

Curd power: 7 AMAZING health benefits you didn't know about

Image credits: Social Media

There are many benefits to eating curd daily. Curd contains many essential nutrients including calcium, vitamin B-2, potassium and magnesium.

Image credits: Social Media

1. Improves digestion

Curd is an excellent probiotic. Eating curd after lunch every day helps improve digestion.

Image credits: Getty

2. Protects the intestines

Curd contains good bacteria. These protect the health of the intestines. So eat curd once a day.

Image credits: Getty

3. Boosts immunity

Eating curd helps boost immunity and protect against allergic diseases like sneezing and colds.

Image credits: Getty

4. Reduces the risk of cancer

Eating curd regularly can help prevent certain types of cancer risks.

Image credits: Pinterest

5. Controls blood sugar levels

Eating curd daily is also good for diabetics. These help control the level of sugar in the blood.

Image credits: Pinterest

6. Controls BP

Curd is rich in minerals like potassium and magnesium. These can also help control high blood pressure.

Image credits: Pinterest

7. Strengthens bones

Curd, which is rich in calcium, is good for the health of bones and teeth.

Image credits: Pinterest

