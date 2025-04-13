IPL 2025: SRH's Abhishek REVEALS reason behind 'Orange Army' chit celebration after win vs PBKS

Read Full Article

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma revealed the reason behind his chit celebration after the side’s triumphant 8-wicket win in the IPL 2025 clash against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.

Abhishek Sharma lit up the Uppal Stadium with his phenomenal innings. The 24-year-old was in an absolute carnage mode as he made a mockery of Punjab Kings’ bowling attack and played a sensational innings of 141 off 55 balls, including 14 fours and 10 sixes, at an astounding strike rate of 256.36. The Sunrisers Hyderabad registered his first IPL century ever since making his debut for the side in 2018.

Abhishek Sharma’s scintillating century knock, alongside Travis Head (66) and Heinrich Klaasen (21), powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 8-wicket win by chasing down 246-run target with 9 balls to spare. With this win, SRH ended a four-match losing streak and moved to 8th spot on the points table with four points from two wins in six outings.

Abhishek Sharma on his ‘Orange Army’ chit celebration

Apart from Abhishek Sharma’s brilliant century knock in SRH’s 8-wicket victory, what caught the attention of the fans and spectators was his chit celebration. As soon as he completed his first IPL century, Sharma took out a piece of paper from his pocket and showed it to the crowd, with ‘This one is for Orange Army’ written on it.

Speaking about his century celebration with chit, Abhishek Sharma revealed that he had written a note on the piece of paper after waking up on the day of the match as he sensed that it would be his day.

“I wrote it today itself. Because I usually wake up and write something.” the 23-year-old said at the post-match presentation.

“I got a random thought that if I do something today, that would be for the Orange Army. Luckily, today I felt it was my day." he added.

Before registering his first IPL century, Abhishek Sharma had endured a dry run of form, with scores read 24, 6, 1, 2, and 18 in the first matches of the ongoing IPL season. With 141-run knock, the youngster has surpassed KL Rahul’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the history of Indian Premier League.

Abhishek Sharma credits Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav

Further speaking about his century knock, Abhishek Sharma revealed that he was sick for four days, while mentioning Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav for constantly motivating him during his lean patch.

“To be honest, I was sick for four days and had a temperature. I am grateful to have people like Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav around me. They continuously called me because they knew I could do something like this.” Abhishek said.

“But then, any player could have started to doubt themselves. It was pretty clear for me because they believed in me, and it was always a matter of one inning," he added.

