    15-minute pause in Bengaluru metro service after passenger jumps tracks for phone

    In a bizarre incident at the Indiranagar metro station in Bengaluru, a woman's impromptu decision to retrieve her fallen mobile phone from the train tracks sent shockwaves through the metro system. The daring act not only jeopardised her safety but also disrupted metro services, leaving passengers stranded during peak hours.
     

    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    The episode unfolded at around 6:40 pm at platform 1 of Indiranagar metro station. A woman, eagerly awaiting her train to Baiyappanahalli, accidentally dropped her mobile phone onto the tracks. Without a second thought, she decided to take matters into her own hands, literally. In a daring move, she jumped onto the railway track to retrieve her prized possession.
    Also read: Why is Bengaluru Metro experiencing lack of passenger footfall?

    Metro staff, alert to the unfolding drama, immediately sprang into action. Recognizing the potential danger, they swiftly disconnected the electricity supply to the tracks, preventing any catastrophic consequences. Activating the emergency trip system brought the metro service to an abrupt halt for approximately 15 minutes.

    The unexpected interruption during peak hours left thousands of passengers stranded on the Purple Line. The impromptu suspension of services caused considerable inconvenience, and the bustling metro station transformed into a scene of confusion as commuters grappled with the unexpected delay

    The Executive Director of Operations and Maintenance at Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Shankar, addressed the media regarding the incident. According to Shankar, the woman dropped her phone on the track and, in a hasty attempt to retrieve it, jumped onto the tracks.
    Also Read: Bengaluru Metro's first driverless train to arrive from China by Dec 15; 21 Chinese experts get visa

    Fellow passengers had to come to her aid to help her back onto the platform. Shankar emphasized the importance of safety and revealed that the metro official on the platform promptly triggered the emergency trip system, shutting down power to the tracks. Despite the commotion, authorities are confident in capturing the woman, given the clear footage captured by CCTV cameras.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
