Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Turned states into personal ATMs...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress over K'taka CM's 'luxury flight'

    Union Minister of State in the Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has unleashed a scathing critique on the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and fellow ministers of lavish expenditures at the expense of public funds. The minister alleged that the Congress, in its pursuit of power, had turned states into its own personal ATMs, indulging in luxury flights and extravagant spending.

    'Turned states into personal ATMs...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress over K'taka CM's 'luxury flight'
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Chandrasekhar took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, highlighting the irony of leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi spending on VIP helicopters during the UPA government, even when there were pressing needs for upgrades in defense. The minister questioned whether Siddaramaiah, in a similar vein, would not have utilised Karnataka government funds for his own luxury plane travel. 
    Also Read: 'How does PM Modi travel?': Siddaramaiah after row over flying in private jet amid Karnataka's drought crisis

    The controversy doesn't stop at financial matters, as Chandrasekhar also brought attention to the issue of overcharging for Aadhaar services. He stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that service centers overcharging for Aadhaar card corrections, renewals, and information updates would face fines and suspensions. The Union Minister emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that Aadhaar services are offered at the prescribed government-fixed rates.

    On a different front, the Union Minister addressed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential misuse. Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Chandrasekhar emphasised the government's commitment to providing legislative protection against AI misuse. He stressed the positive applications of AI in agriculture, healthcare, government administration, and education. Chandrasekhar also hinted at serious considerations regarding legislative protection for AI use at the upcoming India AI Summit on January 10.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC issues notice challenges boating permissions near Sakrebyle elephant camp

    Karnataka HC issues notice challenges boating permissions near Sakrebyle elephant camp

    High-tech liquor smuggling ring cracked in Karnataka: Operation resembled movie scene

    High-tech liquor smuggling ring cracked in Karnataka: Operation resembled movie scene

    PM Modi to launch five Vande Bharat, 2 Amrit Bharat trains to Bengaluru on December 30 vkp

    PM Modi to launch five Vande Bharat, 2 Amrit Bharat trains to Bengaluru on December 30

    Karnataka Congress govt unveils 'Yuvanidhi' youth guarantee scheme: Registration to begin on December 26

    Karnataka Congress govt unveils 'Yuvanidhi' youth guarantee scheme: Registration to begin on December 26

    BBMP to set aside 4 crematoriums exclusively for COVID-19 cremation in Bengaluru vkp

    BBMP to set aside 4 crematoriums exclusively for COVID-19 cremation in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    'Neru': Mohanlal's filmmaker drops captivating theme song by Vishnu Shyam rkn

    'Neru': Mohanlal's filmmaker drops captivating theme song by Vishnu Shyam

    Dunki Box Office Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints Rs 49.20 Cr in India RBA

    Dunki Box Office Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints Rs 49.20 Cr in India

    8 days after marriage, motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of assaulting wife at Noida home

    8 days after marriage, motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of assaulting wife at Noida home

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain 'SLAP' Ankita Lokhande on national TV? Watch here RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain 'SLAP' Ankita Lokhande on national TV? Watch here

    Infiltration bid foiled at Jammu's Akhnoor; 1 terrorist eliminated, 3 flee across the border

    Infiltration bid foiled at Jammu's Akhnoor; 1 terrorist eliminated, 3 flee across the border

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon