'National parties can't dislodge us...' JDS chief HD Deve Gowda vows to protect JD-S

Amidst mounting speculation and doubts about the stability of Janata Dal Secular JD(S) party supremo HD Deve Gowda delivered a resolute message, asserting that no force, not even two national parties, could dismantle their regional stronghold.

Speaking at a press conference held in Bengaluru, Gowda exuded confidence, stating categorically that none of their MLAs would defect from the party's ranks.

Addressing concerns head-on, he announced plans for a massive gathering, scheduled to take place on the 10th of September at the palace grounds.

Anticipating a turnout of around twenty thousand people, including party workers from every district, Gowda expressed his commitment to the cause, underlining his unwavering dedication even at the age of ninety.

"Deve Gowda is alive," he affirmed, urging detractors not to undermine his resolve. Challenging those who propagated rumors of party members defecting, he openly dared them to provide names, firmly convinced that his party remained united and steadfast.

In a bid to reinvigorate the party and consolidate its base, Gowda outlined a comprehensive strategy. He revealed plans to initiate various programs aimed at bolstering the party's organizational structure. Despite his candid remarks, Gowda emphasized the absence of animosity towards any other party, reiterating their single-minded focus on preserving their own organizational integrity.

Taking a step further, he disclosed the formation of a core committee, to be led by GT Deve Gowda, which would coordinate statewide travel arrangements. In a display of his commitment to inclusivity, Gowda assured that he would not intervene in the roles of leaders like Kumaraswamy and Ibrahim Thimana.

In a final rallying cry, the seasoned politician conveyed his unshakable determination to safeguard the JDS, asserting that his efforts were driven by a desire to serve the people.