How did a man die after eating roadside shawarma?

The incident

In the second case of food poisoning in Mumbai in two weeks, a 19-year-old male died on Tuesday after eating shawarma from a roadside vendor in Trombay on Monday.

According to officials, two vendors have been arrested for providing spoiled chicken, which caused the fatality.

As per doctors, consuming roadside chicken during the summer carries serious health hazards, such as severe food illness and even death. 

High temperatures and unregulated food handling increase the likelihood of bacterial contamination, which leads to gastrointestinal disorders.

Roadside food vendors may not always adhere to strict hygiene standards and improper handling of raw chicken, inadequate handwashing practices, or using contaminated utensils.

Cross-contamination can occur when raw chicken comes into contact with surfaces, utensils, or other foods that are not properly cleaned and sanitized.  

