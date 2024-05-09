Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Karnataka SSLC Exam Results 2024 OUT; Udupi clinches top spot, Yadgiri attains last spot

    The Karnataka SSLC results for 2024 are out, showing a pass rate of 70.40%, down 10% from the previous year. Out of 8,59,967 students, 6,31,204 passed. Girls outperformed boys with an 81.11% pass rate. Udupi district topped with 94%, while Yadagiri had the lowest at 50.59%. Ankita Basappa Konnur from Bagalkot secured the first position with a perfect score.

    The Karnataka state SSLC results for 2024 have been released on the official website https://karresults.nic.in. The state has recorded a passing percentage of 70.40%, which is 10% lower than that of the year 2022-23. While this signifies a decrease compared to the previous year, it still marks a significant achievement for thousands of students across the state.

    Out of the total 8,59,967 lakh students who appeared for the exams, 6,31,204 have successfully passed, paving the way for their academic progression. Notably, this year witnessed a 10% drop in the overall result compared to the preceding year.

    The gender-wise analysis of the results showcases a trend where girls have outperformed boys, continuing their dominance in SSLC examinations. Girls achieved an impressive pass percentage of 81.11%, with 3,43,788 individuals making the grade, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 65.90%, totalling 2,87,416 successful candidates.

    District-wise, Udupi clinched the top spot with an outstanding pass percentage of 94%, followed by Dakshina Kannada at 92.12%, securing the second position, and Shivamogga at 88.67%, claiming the third spot. However, on the other end of the spectrum, Yadagiri district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 50.59%.

    Ankita Basappa Konnur from Bagalkot emerged as the topper, scoring a perfect 625 out of 625 marks. Following closely behind was Meda P Shetty from Bangalore, securing the second position with 624 out of 625 marks. Additionally, the second position was shared among Harshita DM from Madhugiri, Chinmay from Dakshina Kannada, Siddhant from Chikkodi, Darshan from Sirsi, Chinmay from Sirsi, and Sriram from Sirsi. Remarkably, there were two seats for seven exceptionally talented students.

    However, amidst the celebrations, there were also instances of disappointment as 78 schools across the state recorded a zero per cent result. For students eager to check their results, they can do so online through the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), https://karresults.nic.in

