2 brothers from Haryana arrested for murder of Indian MTech student in Melbourne

Two brothers from Haryana have been arrested in Australia for stabbing to death a 22-year-old MTech student from India. Abhijeet and Robin Gartan were arrested in New South Wales's Goulburn on Tuesday, two days after the fatal stabbing of Navjeet Sandhu in the Melbourne suburb of Ormond.

Two Indian-origin brothers have been arrested in relation to the murder of a 22-year-old MTech student from India who was stabbed to death in Australia. Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, two brothers of Indian heritage, were apprehended by police hours after the murder in Melbourne.

"Brothers Abhijeet and Robin Gartan were arrested in Goulburn with the assistance of NSW Police," the Victoria Police said in an official statement. The victim and the accused were residents of Haryana's Karnal.

Navjeet Sandhu was fatally attacked with a knife by another student when he tried to intervene in a dispute between a few Indian students over some rent issue, according to the deceased victim’s uncle Yashvir in Karnal, Haryana.

Earlier this week, Victoria Police said that its Homicide Squad investigators had published details and photos of two individuals wanted in connection with a stabbing in Ormond, in Melbourne's south-east.

According to the victim's uncle, Sandhu was "fatally stabbed in the chest" with a knife by another student while attempting to mediate a fight in a rent-related disagreement among a group of Indian students. Navjeet's 30-year-old companion was also injured in the event.

"Navjeet's friend (another Indian student) had requested him to accompany him to his residence to pick up his possessions, as he owned a car. While his companion walked inside, Navjeet heard some yelling and thought there was a fight. When Navjeet tried to intervene and ask them not to fight, he was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife," Sandhu's uncle Yashvir told the news agency PTI.

Navjeet was a brilliant student and was to join his family in July for vacations, his uncle said. He said that Navjeet had moved to Australia on a study visa one-and-a-half years ago and his father, a farmer, had sold one-and-half acres of their land to fund his education.

Latest Videos