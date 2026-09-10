The Ministry of Culture organized the Shilpkar Samagam and Vendor Development Programme for the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. These events brought together artisans and industry leaders to advance the 'Make in India' vision in the museum sector.

The Ministry of Culture successfully organised two major engagement programmes, Shilpkar Samagam from September 2-3 and the Vendor Development Programme from September 7-8 as part of the ongoing development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM).

According to the press release, conceived as strategic initiatives to advance the vision of Make in India, the two programmes brought together artisans, craftspeople, designers, architects, museum professionals, manufacturers and industry leaders from India and abroad in the museum sector. By connecting Indian enterprises, artisans and manufacturers with leading international museum specialists, the programmes sought to strengthen and consolidate India's museum industry ecosystem, foster innovation and knowledge exchange, and create new opportunities for collaborations. They also highlighted India's potential not only as a rapidly expanding destination for museum development, cultural infrastructure and creative economy, but as a future global hub for the design, manufacture and export of museum goods, technologies, services and exhibition solutions.

The programmes further contributed to the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum as a landmark cultural institution and civilisational museum- one that is Indian in character and truly international in standard, reflecting the traditions, creativity and aspirations of the people of India.

Shilpkar Samagam: Integrating Craft Traditions

Organised at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi, Shilpkar Samagam brought together master craftspeople, artisan communities, craft mentors, designers, architects, museum professionals and cultural institutions from across the country. The two-day programme served as a collaborative platform to explore how India's rich and diverse craft traditions can be meaningfully integrated into the Museum's architecture, interiors, galleries and public spaces. Discussions focused on the role of traditional knowledge systems, material cultures, sustainable practices, community-based craftsmanship and contemporary applications of heritage skills in large-scale cultural infrastructure. The event featured thematic sessions, interactive workshops, presentations and focused consultations covering a wide spectrum of crafts, including textiles, metalwork, woodcraft, stone carving, ceramics, bamboo and cane, decorative arts, traditional painting traditions, architectural crafts and emerging design interventions.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Vivek Aggarwal, emphasised that the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is envisioned not merely as a repository of objects but as a living institution that reflects India's civilisational continuity, collective memory and creative traditions. The Museum seeks to create opportunities for artisans and craft communities to contribute directly to the making of a national cultural landmark while showcasing the relevance of traditional knowledge in contemporary contexts.

A key feature of the Shilpkar Samagam was the live display and exhibition of works by over 100 master artisans and craftspeople representing diverse craft traditions from across India. The exhibits showcased the richness of India’s living heritage and enabled direct interaction between artisans, designers, architects and museum planners, helping identify opportunities for integrating traditional crafts into the Museum’s interiors and public spaces. The programme saw participation of over 150 master artisans, craft practitioners and institutions across India. It also led to the identification of potential craft interventions across museum galleries, public spaces, visitor facilities and landscape elements. The programme also saw the formation of thematic working groups for continued engagement with artisan communities and design teams, along with documentation of recommendations on sustainable material use, traditional construction practices and community participation in the Museum project.

Vendor Development Programme: Building a World-Class Museum

The Ministry subsequently organised the Vendor Development Programme on 7-8 September, bringing together Indian and international firms, manufacturers, technology providers and specialist agencies whose products and expertise could contribute to the development of the Museum. The programme introduced participants to the scale, vision, technical requirements and quality standards of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum and provided a structured platform for engagement with project consultants, designers and stakeholders.

The Vendor Development Programme also featured a dedicated display of products, materials and technological solutions relevant to contemporary museum development. Participating firms exhibited museum-grade display cases, lighting systems, conservation materials, digital technologies, immersive media solutions, wayfinding systems, specialised interiors and other infrastructure components, enabling stakeholders to evaluate products and engage in detailed technical discussions.

Specialised Sectors and Technologies

Participating firms represented a broad spectrum of specialised sectors critical to the planning, construction and operation of a world-class museum. These included museum-grade display and conservation showcase systems, specialist glazing solutions, architectural and exhibition lighting, audio-visual and immersive media technologies, interactive interpretation platforms, digital storytelling tools, conservation and collection-care technologies, security and surveillance systems, exhibition fabrication and scenography, wayfinding and signage solutions, specialised museum interiors and finishes, smart building systems, environmental control infrastructure, and advanced visitor engagement platforms.

The participation of firms across these diverse domains provided a comprehensive overview of contemporary museum technologies, products and services, while enabling detailed discussions on innovation, quality standards, localisation opportunities and the adoption of global best practices for the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. Through these engagements, the programme sought to identify solutions that would contribute to creating a technologically advanced, visitor-centric and conservation-sensitive museum experience befitting one of the world's largest cultural institutions.

Programme Outcomes and Engagements

The Vendor Development Programme saw participation from approximately 200 firms and organisations from India and abroad, representing a wide spectrum of museum, cultural infrastructure, design, technology and manufacturing sectors. It included representation across 10 major specialised domains and technology categories, including museum showcases, conservation systems, lighting, audiovisual technologies, immersive media, security infrastructure, exhibition fabrication, smart building systems and visitor engagement platforms.

Participating firms made 70 focused capability presentations and technical pitches, showcasing products, technologies, international experience, manufacturing capabilities and innovative solutions relevant to the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. Around 200 bilateral meetings were held between participating firms, project consultants, designers and stakeholders, facilitating detailed discussions on technical specifications, design integration, procurement pathways and implementation strategies.

The programme also saw 80 focused discussions on Make in India collaborations, localisation opportunities, technology transfer, joint ventures and strategic partnerships, aimed at strengthening domestic capabilities in specialised museum products, technologies and infrastructure. Potential Indian and international partners were identified across critical museum infrastructure categories, including display systems, conservation technologies, specialised lighting, digital and immersive experiences, security systems, environmental controls and exhibition fit-outs. A comprehensive vendor ecosystem database was also created to support future procurement, innovation, collaboration and implementation requirements for the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum.

A Participatory Approach to Building a Landmark Museum

The programmes generated new opportunities for industry participation in one of India's largest cultural infrastructure projects, while fostering innovation, capability-building and global-quality standards within the museum and heritage sector. They also established a structured platform for continued engagement between the Ministry of Culture, project consultants, industry stakeholders and technology providers as the Museum progresses through subsequent phases of development and implementation.

The Ministry of Culture noted that both programmes represent important milestones in the participatory development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. By bringing together artisans, designers, manufacturers, technology providers and cultural practitioners, the Ministry seeks to ensure that the Museum embodies India's civilisational heritage while incorporating global best practices in museum design, interpretation and visitor experience. The Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is envisioned as a landmark national institution that will present India's story across millennia through world-class exhibitions, immersive experiences, cutting-edge technologies and the integration of India's living cultural traditions into the very fabric of the Museum. (ANI)