    Watch: Yoga at 15000 feet in Snow-Capped Himalayas

    A video of ITBP Personnel performing yoga sessions at a height of 15,000 feet under the aegis of the upcoming International Day of Yoga 2022 has gone viral.

    Yoga at 15000 feet in Snow-Capped Himalaya - gps
    First Published May 2, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga at a elevation of 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand’s snow-capped Himalaya. The Twitter handle of ITBP shared the clip and mentioned all the details.

    In the video, the brave hearts can be seen performing Yoga at an altitude of 15,000 feet on snow in Uttarakhand Himalayas. The Himveers of Indio-Tibetan Border Police can be seen sitting in a cross-legged position and shouting the slogan “Hum hai Himveer"

    The ITBP also shared pictures of “Himveers of 56th Battalion” accomplishing yoga at the Bheemli Sea Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.  A day ago, the ITPB handle posted a picture of a similar session achieved at 15,000 feet in Ladakh. And another session was performed by the 6th Battalion in Bihar’s Chhapra district.

    After its inception in the UN General Assembly in 2014, the International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. ‘Yoga Utsav’ was celebrated at Red Fort by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7. The Central and state governments are now gearing up for the celebrations of the International Yoga Day.

    On September 27, 2014, during a speech at the General Assembly Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed June 21 for Yoga Day. The proposal came in considering that June 21 is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere (shortest in the southern hemisphere), having specific importance in many parts of the world.

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
