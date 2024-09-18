YEIDA secures Rs 500 crore investment in landmark e-auction under CM Yogi's leadership

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has achieved a significant milestone under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. A recent e-auction resulted in 45 plots, each spanning 1,000 square meters, being sold for corporate office spaces, generating Rs 265.14 crore - 134% above the original bid price of Rs 112.50 crore.

Lucknow/Greater Noida: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) reached a major milestone on Tuesday by securing significant investment through a successful e-auction. A total of 45 plots, each spanning 1,000 square meters, were auctioned, unlocking an investment of Rs 500 crore in the YEIDA region.



Also Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes toolkits to artisans, craftsmen on Vishwakarma Jayanti

Once the projects associated with these plots become operational, they are expected to generate over 5,000 job opportunities, further stimulating economic growth in the area. The success of this e-auction is poised to bring new dynamism to the industrial landscape along the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

It is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh government’s initiative of offering plots in the YEIDA region has garnered considerable interest from various industrial groups, who are eager to invest in a range of projects.

Notably, YEIDA organized an e-auction on Tuesday under its institutional plots scheme, attracting remarkable bids. A total of 45 plots, each measuring 1000 square meters, were auctioned for corporate office spaces in the YEIDA region. While the reserve price for each plot was set at Rs 2.50 crore, amounting to a total bid price of Rs 112.50 crore, YEIDA secured an impressive Rs 265.14 crore through the auction—an excess of Rs 152.64 crore, or 134% above the original bid price.

This overwhelming response demonstrates the eagerness of industrial groups to establish their presence in the YEIDA area, reflecting a strong desire to set up corporate offices and industrial ventures.

Among the standout bids, Challenger Computer Ltd. secured plot number 64 for Rs 28.28 crore, Alexis Global Pvt. Ltd. bid Rs 26.64 crore for plot number 69, and Sanash Impex Pvt. Ltd. offered Rs 25.84 crore for plot number 59. Together, these three companies alone contributed Rs 80.76 crore—nearly one-third of the total bid.

YEIDA officials expressed their satisfaction with the successful e-auction, emphasizing that the establishment of corporate offices in the area will drive large-scale investments and create thousands of new job opportunities.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh to launch state’s first Semiconductor park near Noida Airport

Latest Videos