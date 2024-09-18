Uttar Pradesh to launch state’s first Semiconductor park near Noida Airport

Uttar Pradesh, under Yogi Adityanath, is set to build its first semiconductor park near Noida International Airport. The park will include 325 acres for semiconductor clusters, enhanced infrastructure, and significant incentives like land rebates and capital subsidies. The location ensures excellent connectivity and job creation.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is making headlines again with its latest move to boost the tech industry. Uttar Pradesh is set to establish its first-ever semiconductor park, strategically located near the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida.

The ambitious project will unfold in Sectors 10 and 28, with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) spearheading its development. Sector 10 will house a 200-acre semiconductor cluster, while Sector 28 will feature a 125-acre cluster. This initiative aims to attract leading semiconductor manufacturers from around the world and foster significant job creation for the state's youth.

In line with its Semiconductor Policy, the Yogi government is offering substantial incentives to encourage investment. Key features of the park include an 8 MLD water treatment plant, a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant, and essential power infrastructure, such as 400/200/132 kV substations. These developments will ensure reliable utilities for investors.

The park's prime location, just 4 km from the Noida International Airport, provides excellent logistical benefits. The proximity to the airport and upcoming Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) will facilitate swift cargo transport and improve connectivity. Furthermore, a high-speed rail line connecting Delhi and Varanasi, with a station at Noida Airport, will enhance regional access.

The state’s Semiconductor Policy offers a 50% capital subsidy in addition to the central government’s incentives. It also includes a 75% land rebate for semiconductor industries, a 100% exemption on electricity duty for a decade, and various other financial benefits to create a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

Latest Videos